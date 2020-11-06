Armed subject detained at Newberg hospital

An armed subject was detained Wednesday by Newberg-Dundee police at Providence Newberg Medical Center.

Officers responded in the afternoon to the hospital in search of the individual, armed with a gun, who reportedly might have intentions of harming himself or others.

“This obviously prompted a significant emergency response due to the location and nature of the report,” the department reported on a social media post.

The unidentified adult male was contacted, found to be in a mental health crisis, detained without incident and provided access to services for his condition.

“Hospital operations were not interrupted,” Providence spokesperson Mike Antrim said. “The incident was over in a matter of minutes.”