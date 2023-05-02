Arlene Delores Luoto 1929 - 2023

Arlene Luoto was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She went peacefully to meet her heavenly family on November 30, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born July 31, 1929, to Harold and Inez Jaunita Tozer in Everett, Washington. She grew up in Westport, Oregon, and while in high school, she was swept off her feet by Robert (Bob) Roland Luoto. After both graduated from Westport High School, they married in the winter of 1948 on December 25.

Arlene’s husband was awarded a basketball scholarship to Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon. Together they settled in Yamhill County and raised four sons. In 1976, Bob and Arlene and their son Bob started Luoto Logging, Inc. Their company grew and supported hundreds of families throughout Oregon.

Arlene was an avid gardener and loved a beautiful yard and flowers. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years at First Baptist Church in Carlton, Oregon, and loved helping children. She was involved with 4-H and FFA with her sons, and spent hours transporting her sons to sporting events, including any of their friends who needed a ride to the events. With all this going on, she also helped her husband and her boys build and operate a successful business, Luoto Logging, Inc.

She is survived by her four sons, Robert (Bob) Alan Luoto of McMinnville, John Geoffrey (wife Jan) Luoto of Tillamook, Oregon, Dan David Luoto of Waldport, Oregon, and Randy Scott Luoto of Carlton; her brother, Richard Alford Gilpen of Portland, Oregon; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Inez Tozer; her husband, (64 years of marriage before his passing) Robert Roland (Bob) Luoto; her sister, Marilyn Jean Anderson of Brownsmead, Oregon; and her grandson, Randy Curtis Luoto of Carlton.

Arlene will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Macy & Son Funeral Home (corner of Second and N.E. Evans streets in McMinnville) is coordinating her burial. A viewing is scheduled between the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 8, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 9, 2023, at McMinnville Covenant Church, 2155 N.W. Second Street in McMinnville. There will be a reception following at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Log a Load For Kids through The Associated Oregon Loggers, P.O. Box 12339, Salem, Oregon 97309 (503-364-1330). All proceeds will benefit the Children's Miracle Network and local children’s hospitals. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com