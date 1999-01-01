Ardith McKee Heinrichs 1932 - 2022

Ardith McKee Heinrichs was born November 5,1932, in Haines, Oregon. In 1937, her family moved to the Carlton/McMinnville area and she graduated from McMinnville High School in 1950. She married Lyle McKee in 1951, and they had three children, Patricia, Alan and Robert. Lyle passed in 1974.



Ardie lived in the Amity area for 25 years and then moved to Salem in 1978, where she met Dean Heinrichs and they married in 1986. She retired in 1995 after working at the Salem Clinic for 25 years. Ardie was a member of the Amity Methodist Church, Keizer Elks Outsiders Camping Club and the Bent 8 Car Club. She also enjoyed camping, knitting, cross-stitching and spending time with her grandchildren. A private family burial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Sweet Bye N Bye Reflections Memory Care for their love and care of Mom for the last 2 1/2 years.