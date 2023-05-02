Ardith Clare Fanning 1950 - 2023

Ardith Clare Fanning is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior. On October 30, 2023, at the age of 72, she passed away peacefully beside her husband of 51 years.

She was born November 29, 1950, in Ventnor City, New Jersey, to parents Clarence and Zena Hoover. She was the oldest of three daughters. As a child, Ardith and her sisters often frequented the boardwalk and the beaches of the South Jersey shoreline. She had many fond memories of family gatherings at their family cabin in The Poconos.

In 1969, she graduated from Vineland High School, and while attending Monmouth College in New Jersey, she met the love of her life, Douglas Fanning. After a brief courtship, they got married in New Jersey in 1972, and that is where their love story began. They lived in Great Falls until Doug was discharged from the Air Force, and then they moved to the family farm in Ballston, Oregon. They lived on the family farm for four years until they purchased 43 acres just down the road that they would make their lifelong home and raise two children.

Ardie finished her degree at Western Oregon University, where she majored in elementary education. She dedicated 33 years to public education, teaching kindergarten through second grade. Her love for educating children did not stop there: she also served as a 4-H leader and was an active volunteer in the Ballston community. Ardith couldn’t hide her love for Jesus and was an active member at Church on the Hill. Whether home Bible studies, children’s ministries, marriage mentors, benevolence, or women’s ministries, Ardith always delighted in serving others.

Ardith loved early morning walks through her gardens, picking fresh vegetables and gathering flowers. She loved to cook and enjoyed cooking with the seasons, using the bounty from her garden as inspiration; nobody turned down a meal made from Ardith’s kitchen. She always cherished time spent with family and loved hosting family gatherings, sharing joy and laughter. From early years spent camping, fishing, and sightseeing with her children, to High Tea parties and building LEGOs with her grandchildren, her cup was always overflowing.

Ardith is survived by her husband, Douglas Fanning; her son, Jeffrey Fanning (Kayla); her daughter, Jennifer Gilmartin (Tim); sisters, Susan Connaughton (Dennis), and Amy Tuso; and grandchildren, Rylan, Greyson and Brynlee.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 11, at Church on the Hill.