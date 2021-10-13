Ardie Lea Cox 1949 - 2021

Graveside services for Ardie Lea Cox will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2021, at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis, Oklahoma, with Bill Sexton officiating.

Ardie was born December 29, 1949, in Antlers, Oklahoma, to the late Edgar and Thelma (Gibson) Sims. She died Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Davis, at the age of 71 years, nine months and 11 days.

Ardie grew up in the Dayton/Salem, Oregon, area. After high school, she married and soon became the mother of three daughters, Michelle, Lisa and Pamela. Ardie was never one to shy away from hard work. She spent 20+ years working for Frontier Custom Meat Cutting as a wrapper. She constantly worked hard to provide the best for her family.

Ardie was a very caring mother, “Nanny” and sister. She made sure that those around her were well cared for and provided for. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and reading. Ardie had made her home in Davis since 2019.

Survivors include her three daughters, Michelle Salter of Davis, Lisa Gibson and husband Leroy of St. Peters, Missouri, and Pamela Denekas and husband Jim of Lawton, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, John Salter of McMinnville, Oregon, Brandon Salter of Davis, Aaron Ketchum of St. Peters, Jay Denekas of Lawton, Kristin Pullen and husband Tanner of Davis, and KayLynn Ketchum of St. Peters; four great-granddaughters, Jayla Green, Blakely Pullen, Jaxtyn Robertson and Jentri Ketchum; three great-grandsons, Landon Salter, Kaydon Salter and Ayden Denekas; four sisters, including Jo Weddle of Salem, Oregon, and Rose Copeland of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, including her “Tater,” Tammy Weddle Wilkes.

In addition to her parents, Ardie was preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Salter, Brandon Salter, Aaron Ketchum, Jay Denekas, Keegan May, Tanner Pullen and Kyle Salter.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

Services are entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis.

Online condolences can be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com