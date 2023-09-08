APT to be honored Sept. 14

Business Oregon Director Sophorn Cheang will present the organization’s Emergency Opportunity Fund grant for $1.2 million for APT’s clean room expansion.

APT manufactures electron emitters used in high-tech equipment at its McMinnville headquarters; it also has a research and development site in Hillsboro.

The grant and ceremony will be “a celebration of Oregon innovation and support of high-tech manufacturing in the semiconductor industry,” according to MEDP.

APT CEO Marcus Straw said his company is “a poster child” for small businesses in Oregon. “We’re small, in a rural area, with high-tech, good-paying jobs,” he said.

The event will start at 3 p.m. at 1600 N.E. Miller St. in the McMinnville Industrial Park. APT will offer small group tours to view the new clean room.

To RSVP or for more information, call MEDP, at 503-472-6814.