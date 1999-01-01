Apparent suicide claims life of Amity middle-schooler

UPDATED, Wednesday, Oct. 28, noon:

A glowstick celebration of life for Oliva Long will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Amity Middle School.

Interim Principal Reg McShane released the following statement:

"As most of you know, we have lost one of our own students in our community. Olivia Long was a wonderful, outgoing, high-spirited girl. One of Olivia's favorite things in the world were butterflies, and we want to support these broken hearts in our community by keeping our wings open."

There will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the gym at one time. This will be a walk through" ceremony. During this time, there may be a book to sign, pictures to view, posters to sign for the family and messages to leave along with glowsticks to be placed outside as a tribute to Olivia's bright personality.

Attendees should enter through the entrance to the front of the school.

The family has requested that those who attend wear colorful attire to remind them of Olivia.

Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to Oregon Youth Line, https://oregonyouthline.org/donate/, or Suicide Prevention Lifeline, https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/

If you would like to share any stories or provide further support, Olivia's mom, Lauren Stouder, has made a Facebook page available that can be be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/My-Baby-Girl-Olivia-107480674489567/.

---

A 13-year-old eighth-grader at Amity Middle School died last week of an apparent suicide, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Lauren Stouder posted on the Amity News and Community Facebook page of her daughter Oliva Long’s death. She wrote in part:

“My daughter unexpectedly took her own life on Thursday night. Please, hold your kids closer, longer. Press them to talk to you about their feelings during this COVID chaos. I never want anyone to experience what I’m going through. No one should ever have to see or feel what has happened over the past 36 hours.”

The post had generated 145 comments as of Monday morning.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Ray said deputies reponded about 9 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 13000 block of Jerusalem Hill Road, south of Hopewell, to investigate the death. No other details were released.

Amity School Superintendent Jeff Clark said the district is offering in-person and online counseling services to students in the wake of Oliva’s death.

“All three district counselors are heavily involved in this process as well as helping to support teachers at the middle school,” Clark said.

The counselors are Jared Larson at the middle school, Kristy Dirksen at the elementary school and Debra Middleton at the high school.

Clark said Middle School interim Principal Reg McShane has been doing an “excellent job” communicating with Willamette Education Service District specialists, staff members and Oliva’s family.

“He and I went up to visit mom on Friday afternoon to express our condolences and offer any assistance that she might need,” Clark said. “Given that Lauren was a graduate of Amity and had students in both the middle school and elementary school, many of our teachers across the district were impacted by this tragedy.”

Clark said he expects the district will host the celebration of life at the time it is scheduled.

Yamhill County Public Health lists several resources to prevent suicide on its website, including: Youth suicide hotline, 1-877-968-8491 (or, text “teen2teen” to 839863); LGBTQ suicide hotline, 1-866-488-7386; senior loneliness line, 1-503-200-1633; military suicide hotline, 1-888-457-4838 (or, text “MIL1” to 839863); Yamhill County Mental Health Crisis Line, 1-844-842-8200.

Additionally, Public Health offers suicide prevention training, and is among a group of community partners currently implementing a Mental Health Safe Spaces initiative. For more information, go to https://hhs.co.yamhill.or.us/publichealth/page/suicide-prevention-2.