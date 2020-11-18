Anthony "Tony" Browne 1956 - 2020

Anthony “Tony” Browne passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 64 years old.

He was born May 19, 1956, in Benson, Minnesota, to Donald and Catherine “Kitty” Browne, though he spent most of his formative years in Lewistown, Montana.

He attended St. Leo’s High School and graduated in 1974. It was during a teen church retreat that he met his high school sweetheart, and wife, Chris, who grew up in a neighboring town. After high school, Tony attended the University of Montana and studied marketing and advertising. In 1978, Tony explored the Pacific Northwest area for a few years before finally joining Chris in McMinnville and taking a job at the News-Register. They were married on New Year’s Day in 1983.

In 1986, he and Chris gave birth to twin daughters, Katie and Erin, and enjoyed coaching their elementary sports' teams, encouraging their church and community involvement, creating marketing materials for their school election campaigns and, once they were in college, he adopted their alma maters, cheering on the Carroll College Saints football team and Gonzaga University basketball team.

Tony was a former member of the McMinnville Rotary Club, on the board of St. Vincent de Paul, and a member of and active in Mac Jaycees. He enjoyed following football, especially the Minnesota Vikings, and has been involved in the same fantasy football team group for the last 26 years. His other interests included caregiving, pinochle and recounting jokes and stories, especially about his trip of a lifetime to Ireland.

Tony is survived by his wife, Chris Browne; his two daughters, Erin Gray (Adam) of McMinnville, and Katie Stachow (Greg) of Anchorage, Alaska; and two grandsons, Frank (2) and Noah (9 mo).

Given current pandemic restrictions, a memorial service is not planned at this time. Our family humbly requests that, in lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask you to make a memorial donation to St. James Catholic School online at stjamesmac-school.com/support/#donate. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.