Anthony Dean Brown 1974 - 2020

Anthony Dean Brown died December 24, 2020. He was born May 10, 1974, to Lonnie and Kathleen (Willard) Brown at Camp Pendleton, California, and moved to Dayton in 1975. Anthony enjoyed fishing, going to the coast, playing games and spending time with his cousins and friends. He had a big heart and will be missed. He is survived by his dad, Lonnie; girlfriend, Shelly; brother, Nathan; sister, Wendy; son, Jake; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He has gone to Heaven to join his mother, both his grandparents, Lonnie and Billie Brown; Wendel l and Veatrice Willard.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.