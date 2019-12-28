Anthony Daquilante 1932 - 2019

Anthony Daquilante passed away December 28, 2019. He was 87 years old.

He was born and raised in Pennsylvania. At the age of 17, he joined the Air Force, where he had a 24-year career. He loved his job and serving his country, which continued to be a part of his identity until his death.

His daughters were the true loves of his life, constantly and deeply loving and adoring them. His first born daughter, Danielle “Boots,” and second born daughter, Michelle “Mrs. Shell,” will always cherish him and be grateful to have been his.

Tony loved people, music (in particular, old country music). He was an avid reader, loved helping people in any way he possibly could, loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, and gave the best and tightest hugs ever known. Although our hearts are heavy, we feel comfort knowing he is watching over us. Anyone who knew him experienced his warm smile, sense of generosity and caring heart.

Anthony is survived by daughters, Danielle Daquilanto, (her husband is Ron Tolbert), and Michelle Daquilanto; and his grand-dogs, Bear and Rocco.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. Services will be held at noon, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the American Legion in McMinnville.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.