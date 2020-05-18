Annetta Scott 1930 - 2020

Annetta Scott passed into the arms of her loving savior on Monday, May 18, 2020. Ann was born March 6, 1930, to Andrew and Olive Haugen in Portland, Oregon. She, along with her twin sister, Viona, completed their family, joining older brother Gordon.

During the 1930s, Ann and her family moved to Sheridan, Oregon, where she lived until she met her husband and the love of her life, Phillip Scott, after he returned from serving overseas in World War II. Ann and Phil married on July 3, 1949, and they made their home in McMinnville, Oregon, eventually settling at their farm in Bellevue where she lived until her death.

Ann worked as a beautician at Paul’s Beauty Bar in McMinnville for several years until discovering her true calling in life: humanitarianism and orphans abroad. Ann was one of the founders of PLAN Loving Adoptions, which opened in 1975, and served as the executive director for over 30 years, until her retirement in December 2006. Ann’s commitment to orphan children was amazing in that she truly believed every child deserved a forever home. To that end, she worked tirelessly, traveling to many countries around the world, including South America, China, Russia, India, Vietnam, Africa and even Siberia, setting up adoptions and orphanages.

After she reluctantly retired, Ann began outreach in Liberia, West Africa. In 2009, the adoption agency closed, and Ann helped create a new nonprofit to carry on with humanitarian outreach. PLAN for the Children Humanitarian Aid, which currently operates a school in Liberia, gives needy children a chance for a better life through education.

Ann was a strong advocate for children and would often express how privileged she was to be involved in such meaningful work. It has been said that if you love what you do, then you never truly work a day in your life; such could be said of Ann.

Ann also was very involved in service to other organizations, which included: founding member of FUFIL, which worked to help those with disabilities, president and co-founder of West Valley Academy, a school that offered educational services to at-risk youth; secretary to the official board of Willamina Free Methodist Church; secretary of the board of Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP); advisory board member of Rainbow Family Services; board member of Mid-Valley Rehabilitation, now MV Advancements; board member of Families United for Independent Living; and member of Yamhill County Council for the Handicapped. Ann prided herself on her service to not only the world but also to her local community.

After having two daughters of their own, Ann and her husband lived out their belief in adoption by their own adoption of 15 children of various ages and needs. She details her family in a book that she co-wrote, “Room for One More,” which shares the story of each child Ann and Phil adopted.

Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Phillip Scott; daughter, Phyllis Ann Scott; daughter, April Mahurin; granddaughter, Kayla Scott; twin sister, Viona Lacy; and brother, Gordon Haugen. Ann is survived by daughters and sons, Cindy (Tom) Murphy, Angela (Joe) Green, Marci Scott, Lisa (Barry) Brown, Cammi (John) Lucas, Susan (Dean) Deeter, Joe Scott, Paul Scott, Mark Scott, Christina Scott, Jeremy Scott, Aaron Scott, John (Thom) Le, James (Jessica) Nguyen, and Sandy (Ray) Wilbanks; 20 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Ann leaves a legacy behind and will truly be missed by all whom she touched. We have all been blessed by Ann in our own way.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at a later date, and notice will be published a few weeks prior in the local paper. Donations can be made in Ann’s name to PLAN for the Children Humanitarian Aid (PCHA) in care of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.