Anita Ragsdale 1927 - 2019

A Celebration of Life-Reception in Memory of Anita Ragsdale.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Anita Ragsdale the way she loved best: with coffee and cookies and family and friends. The reception will be held from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Brookdale Town Center, 775 N.E. 27th, second floor, in McMinnville.

Anita passed away April 30, 2019, and her obituary can be viewed at https://www.everloved.com/life-of/anita-ragsdale/. You may also RSVP for the reception and leave a remembrance at that site.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Yamhill Community Action Partnership Food Bank at www.yamhillcap.org.

Questions can be directed to janafay1@mac.com or (917) 279-9906.