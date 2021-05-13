Anita Aaron 1943 - 2021

Anita Aaron passed away May 13, 2021, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 77.

She was born December 21, 1943, to parents Wendlen and Carolyn (Richardson) Reiter. Anita grew up in Portland, attending schools there and graduating from Grant High School. She married Bruce N. Aaron on February 19, 1965. Anita retired as a teacher’s aide from Taft Middle School in Lincoln City.

Anita was a very positive and caring person, and everybody loved her for the person she was. She loved her grandchildren. She was also very conscious about environmental situations. Anita enjoyed traveling, camping, watching Oregon State University sporting events (Go Beavs!), and she loved helping people. She will be truly missed by those that knew her.

Anita is survived by her husband, Bruce; son, Bruce N. Aaron III; daughter, Carrie L. Opp; sister, Wendy C. Swart; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation, Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, or to the Yamhill Community Action Partnership, in care of Macy & Son.