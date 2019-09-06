Andrew P. Pelos 1932 - 2019

Andrew (Andy) P. Pelos passed away peacefully September 6, 2019, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 86 years old. Andy was born on November 26, 1932, in Meropi, Greece, to parents Petros and Sophia Petropoulos.

Andy immigrated to the United States as a teenager, serving his newfound country in the Korean conflict after attending Oliver High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During his time there, he maintained an almost daily correspondence with his sweetheart back in Greece, Dimitra Dimopoulos. After the war, Andy and Dimitra married and started their life together in Pennsylvania.

Andy attended Penn State University on a G.I. Bill grant. He studied civil engineering and eventually found his way to his engineering profession, working at companies Swindell, Dressler and Richardson, Gordon and Assoc., among others in Pittsburgh. As his career progressed, Andy and Toula (Dimitra) started a family, eventually buying a small home in Castle Shannon, Pennsylvania, just outside Pittsburgh.

The arrival of children became the center of his existence with the birth of Sophie in 1958, followed by Dean in 1960, Perry in 1963, and Johanna in 1969. While raising their children, Andy and Toula emphasized both their Greek heritage and commitment to close family ties. A typical Sunday would involve a service at Holy Trinity or Holy Cross church followed by a stop at the family diner, The Superior Lunch, owned by Andy’s parents. While in high school, he’d waited tables at the restaurant, where his father cooked and his mother hosted.

In the early '70s, Andy and Toula moved their family back to Greece, which allowed the children to meet relatives and understand their heritage more deeply. They wound up back in Chicago in the late '70s, where Andy began his career in residential real estate. His focus there involved helping newly arrived Greek immigrants obtain the dream of home ownership, or to start a small family business.

While in Chicago, Andy and Toula enjoyed entertaining friends at their home, which was always remembered as a welcoming venue for all. As the children moved away, Andy and Toula would take frequent trips to Greece to visit family. There, Andy took a special interest in updating his childhood home in Meropi, doing much of the work himself. He and Toula became residents of McMinnville in late 2016, moving into the Hillside community to be closer to family.

Andy will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and gardening, a passion he shared with Toula. Few people who met him will ever forget him. His warm personality, welcoming smile and zest for life will be fondly remembered.

He is survived by his wife, Dimitra; daughters, Sophie and Johanna; sons, Dean and Perry; and 10 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Macy & Son in McMinnville, followed by interment at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. A viewing at Macy & Son will take place prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in the form of donations to an association that deals with Alzheimer's or dementia. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.