Andres Resendez - 1966 - 2019

Andres Resendez, 52, was born October 8, 1966, in Nayarit, Mexico. He died Monday, January 7, 2019, on the Newberg-Dundee bypass.

He is survived by his father, David Resendez of McMinnville; eight siblings; and six children. He was one of 10 siblings living in the Oregon area. He was an amazing father to Aron Resendez and Paola Hernandez, both of Sheridan, and Renee Resendez, Fransisco Resendez, Andres Resendez and Christian Resendez, all of McMinnville. He was married to Alvina Resendez Rojas of Sheridan.

He was an amazing son, brother, father, grandfather, husband and friend who he never thought twice about lending a hand. He would melt your heart with his smile. He was dedicated and passionate about everything he did and to everyone he loved. He will be severely missed. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com