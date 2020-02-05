Andrea Naomi Canulette 1954 - 2020

Andrea Naomi Canulette (aka Grandma; aka Moom-er; aka Mom-z-darling; aka Buttercup; aka Pain in the Butt; aka Andrea Moore) passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the age of 64, after an epically creative battle with multiple sclerosis.

The family will hold an airing of grievances following a remembrance of life at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the home of Tara Moore and Steve Lowrance, 19709 S.W. Trelane St., Aloha, Oregon.

The folks left behind to defrost her freezer, clean out the storage unit, and divvy up her vast collection of dolphins and porcelain masks are Andrea’s four children, Tara, Orion, Alexandrea and Halley Moore; four grandchildren, Arabella, Asher and Allister Crouse and Orion Moore Jr.; and three siblings, Sharron Pittman, Jane Aspen and Drew Canulette.

Andrea was born October 27, 1954, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She lived in Slidell, Louisiana, until the tender age of 10, when her parents, Andrew David Canulette of New Orleans, and Celia Boggs Canulette of Arkansas City, Kansas, both deceased, packed the entire family into a 1963 Ford Galaxy 500XL to head out West.

The family quickly established roots in Lake Oswego, Oregon. When she graduated from Lake Oswego High School with the Class of 1972, Andrea had lettered in swimming and women’s fastpitch softball, and was an honor roll student to boot! She went on to attend Portland State University from 1974 to 1975, where she focused on her acting and vocal studies.

At some point between breaststroke swimming drills, choking up on her softball bat, working her vocal scales with Dorothy Fisher Jones, and traveling to Japan and Europe, Andrea identified her real passions in life: her children, musical theater, Star Trek and ruggedly handsome men. Not necessarily in that order.

Andrea lived in McMinnville, Oregon, where she found ways to connect with people who were awe-inspiring until it was just awkward. Andrea loved to sing everything from Milli Vanilli to "The Phantom of the Opera," and happily traumatized her children with her community theater performances. (Her children still have nightmares of Gallery Theater’s 1991 productions of “My Fair Lady” and “Little Shop of Horrors.") She liked the limelight. She loved to boogie. A Star Trek fan from the start, she celebrated the entire Star Trek catalog and convinced herself it was a good idea to take her four preteen children to a Star Trek convention. Despite her best efforts – or possibly because of them – only one of her children identifies as a fellow “Trekkie." Her other children loved her in spite of her questionable TV choices.

Andrea is, was, and shall always be the anchor of her family and community. Should friends wish to celebrate Andrea, they are welcome to make donations in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.