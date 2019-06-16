Amos E. Eash - 1924 - 2019

Amos E. Eash was born February 3, 1924. He passed away peacefully in his sleep June 16, 2019, at the age of 95.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mennonite Central Committee’s Give More Water project in Kenya and Tanzania. A donation registry has been created in his name at donate.mcc.org .

Amos’ family will be holding a memorial service for him starting at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Salem Mennonite Church, 1045 Candlewood Drive N.E., Keizer, OR 97303. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com