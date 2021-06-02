Amity woman killed in Highway 18 crash

An Amity woman died at the Willamette Valley Medical Center of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 18 and Cruickshank Road.

The Oregon State Police identified her as Vera Lavaun James, 90.

OSP gave this account of the 10:30 a.m. crash:

Ashley Schulze, 30, of Salem, driving a Dodge Durango, was stopped on Cruickshank, waiting to turn westbound onto Highway 18. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Linda Wilson, 68, of Amity, was operating a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on Highway 18. Her passengers were James and Lavina Lee, 65, of McMinnville.

Schulze pulled onto the highway and into the path of Wilson's vehicle.

James, Wilson and Lee were all transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to the hospital.

Schulze was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.