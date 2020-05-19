Amity, West Valley fire levies passing, Amity by big margin

The Amity and West Valley fire districts were celebrating levy approvals by voters Tuesday night, based on unofficial returns in Polk and Yamhill counties released by the clerk's office in each county.

Most recent results were as of about 2 a.m. in Yamhill and midnight in Polk.

Money will be used to buy or maintain equipment and provide training in the districts.

Amity's levy was passing, 595 yes to 249 no, or 70.5% to 29.5 %, while West Valley was passing, 522 yes to 380 no, or 57.9% to 42.1%

Amity’s current five-year levy expires June 30, 2021, and the district is seeking a renewal to ensure future financial security.

"The current levy allowed us to do a tremendous amount of things that brought us up to minimum standards,” Board of Directors Vice-President Dean Schulze said.

Property owners in the district will continue to pay 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value annually through June 2026. The owner of a home valued at $150,000 for tax purposes would pay an estimated $68 yearly, which is the current rate.

“Renewing will allow the district to maintain its current equipment and continue to provide training opportunities for volunteers,” Schulze said.

The West Valley district was seeking a five-year levy beginning in 2020-21 that would raise an estimated $1.76 million, including about $332,000 the first year and $374,000 the final year.

The district wants to use the levy funds to hire additional firefighters and paramedics to improve its personnel and response times. The district is experiencing increasing call volume even as it has lost volunteers over the years.

The levy will charge $1.06 per $1,000 of assessed value annually through 2024-25. The owner of a home valued at $150,000 for tax purposes would pay an estimated $159 yearly.

Currently, West Valley is unable to staff a second ambulance 24 hours a day, and passage of the levy would allow the district to upgrade its second ambulance service and response time, according to board member Chris Greenhill.