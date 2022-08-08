Amity Track competes at Junior National Championships; Vrell earns All-America in javelin

Amity was led by the performance of sophomore javelin thrower Kiyan Vrell. Vrell, who won the Region 13 Championships in early July with a personal best of 146 feet, 4.25 inches, nearly matched his PR at nationals.

With a throw of 143’6.75”, Vrell captured sixth place and earned All-America selection. He’s the first Amity Track Club athlete to achieve Al-America honors since Lindsay McShane in 2016.

Mason Rosenast joined Vrell, competing in the 15-16 javelin at nationals. He finished 19th overall with a mark of 116’3”.

Nick Hermens and Bo Sims, a pair of first-year Warrior hammer throwers, competed in the 15-16 year-old division. The two teammates placed 12th and 13th, respectively, with personal bests of 111’8.25” and 101’9.25”. Both athletes hope to contend again next year when the National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Dawnica Brace, who placed first at the Oregon Association Championships in June and second at the Region 13 Championships, threw the turbo javelin at nationals. She garnered 29th place in her age group (9-10() with a mark of 42’3”.

Dawnica’s younger brother, Sawyer, competed in the 7-8 year-old turbo javelin and claimed 40th with a PR of 53’3”.

According to coaches, this year’s six-athlete group was the largest to qualify for nationals in the club’s history.