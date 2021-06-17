Amity resident causes disturbance

Photo courtesy Yamhill County Sheriff's Office@@Law enforcement personnel converge upon the North Trade Street (Highway 99W) area of Amity Wednesday afternoon to resolve a disturbance at a residence. An arrest was made. Carlos Grijalva

An Amity man allegedly discharged a firearm multiple times inside his residence Wednesday morning while believed to be under the influence of drugs.

Carlos Rivera Grijalva, 41, was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on one count each of felon in possession of a firearm, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful use of a weapon.

Additional charges are pending after Grijalva attempted to kick out the windows of a sheriff's office patrol car and began resisting deputies who were attempting to escort him to the jail facility.

He is lodged in custody on $35,000 bail pending circuit court arraignment.

Capt. Chris Ray gave this account of the incident that forced Amity Elementary School into a "lock-in" situation and closed portions of Trade Street (Highway 99W) for a period of time:

About 10 a.m., a resident living in the 300 block of North Trade called the Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center to report gunshots coming from inside the house where he and two roommates lived.

The caller advised that one of his roommates, identified as Grijalva, was suspected of discharging the firearm while under the influence.

The caller and his roommate escaped the residence unharmed and began providing information to deputy Jonathan Summers who had arrived on scene.

Amity contracts with the sheriff's office for law enforcement services, and Summers is assigned to cover the city.

He's also received advanced training in hostage negotiations and mental health crisis response. Summers requested additional law enforcement resources respond to the area.

Additional deputies along with personnel from neighboring agencies arrived and secured the perimeter of the house.

Traffic was diverted on Trade and evacuation notification was made to surrounding residences.

Yamhill County Emergency Management utilized the Everbridge notification system to advise nearby residents and request them to shelter in place.

An additional gunshot was heard from within the residence while law enforcement was maintaining the perimeter.

Deputies tactically approached the rear of the residence and found Grijalva just inside the back door. He was ordered outside at gunpoint and taken into custody without incident.

Multiple firearms and spent shell casings were recovered within the residence.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Dallas, McMinnville and Yamhill police departments, Amity Fire Department, Oregon State Police, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Oregon Department of Transportation while the incident unfolded.

With Grijalva in custody shortly before 11:30 a.m., Amity Elementary returned to normal operations, those portions of Trade Street that were closed reopened and neighbors were made aware of the resolution.