Amity fills city council vacancy

Cody Goings, a lifelong Amity resident, was appointed to the city council Wednesday night. He fills a vacancy created when Ryan Lehman was named mayor in early April.

Joshua Clark resigned as mayor a month earlier after being elected last November. Incumbent Mayor Michael Cape did not run for re-election.

Goings, whose term will expire Dec. 31, 2024, was the only applicant for the position. He was seated on a 5-0 vote, securing the approval of Robert Andrade, Rachel King, Sandy McArthur, Napua Ann Rich and Lehman, who was able to participate in the vote, according to the City Charter. April Dyche abstained.

The new councilor is a former city employee in the Public Works Department. His wife, Jenna, formerly served on the council. She was appointed to a term that expired at the end of last year and did not run for re-election.

Goings, an Amity High School graduate, is employed by the city of Monmouth in Polk County as a water specialist. He has an extensive public works background and was once the interim Public Works Superintendent in Amity. Gary Mathis currently oversees the department.

On his application for the council position, Goings said he wants to do what he can to help the city thrive. He mentioned knowledge of the community's infrastructure as an asset that qualifies him to serve on the council.

"I feel I can be an asset," he said Wednesday night in response to a question from a councilor regarding why he sought the position.