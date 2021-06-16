Amity Elementary "locked in" as a result of law enforcement activity

Amity Elementary School, located on Rice Lane, was "locked in" Wednesday morning as the result of law enforcement activity at a residence on North Highway 99W (Trade Street).

Students and staff were safe and the school was operating normally, according to a district employee. Superintendent Jeff Clark was not immediately available for comment.

Multiple Yamhill County Sheriff's Office patrol units responded to the area. One suspect at the residence had been "detained" as of about 11:20 a.m., according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. The residence had been "cleared."

Portions of Trade Street had been shut down, but the highway was reopened after the incident was resolved, and the school was also notified of the resolution.