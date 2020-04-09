Amity declares state of emergency

Amity City Administrator Michael Thomas declared a state of emergency during Wednesday night's city council meeting. The order is tentatively scheduled to end Wedneday, June 3.

It allows the city additional flexibility in terms of limiting access to public buildings, directing city staff and delegating resources as well as acquiring needed resources related to health and safety, Thomas said in a press release.

Further information will be available on the city's Facebook page, website and by calling city hall at 503-835-3711.