Amity blaze destroys two manufactured homes, vehicles

Submitted photo##Two manufactured homes and vehicles were destroyed early Wednesday morning in a two-alarm fire northeast of Amity. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Wednesday morning's fire off Highway 233 resulted in a massive amount of damage.

Crews and equipment from multiple agencies responded shortly after midnight Wednesday to a pair of residential fires northeast of Amity. About a half dozen people escaped the structures unharmed.

An off-duty Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputy first spotted the blaze at in the 8300 block of Highway 233, according to Amity Fire District Training Division Chief Scott Law.

Personnel from the Amity and Dayton fire districts, in addition to the McMinnville Fire Department, arrived immediately, just after sheriff's office deputies who began evacuating neighboring houses due to the size and location of the fire.

A large flame and smoke plume was visible from the city of Amity, several miles away. That necessitated a second alarm to bring additional crews and equipment to the scene.

A doublewide and singlewide manufactured home were fully involved and the blaze was spreading to adjacent vehicles and trees. The homes were a total loss.

An aggressive attack was initiated on both homes and the blaze was brought under control. However, the occupants lost all of their possessions.

With no fire hydrants available in the area, water had to be shuttled to the scene. Tenders from Amity, Dayton, McMinnville and Sheridan/Southwest Polk/West Valley Fire District brought water to the scene. An estimated 21,000 gallons was used.

The American Red Cross Cascades Region is assisting displaced residents. One was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Highway 233 was closed for several hours to allow crews and equipment access to the scene.

The Yamhill County Fire Investigation Team is working to determine a cause. A wood stove in one of the homes might have been responsible for setting off the blaze.

Fifteen pieces of equipment and 36 personnel responded.