American Legion remembers 9/11

Marcus Larson/News-Register ## Carlton police chief Kevin Martinez and other local first responders observe a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims of 9/11.

American Legion members remembered those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, and honored current first responders on Friday in ceremonies at the Carlton Memorial Post 73.

Nearly 50 people gathered for the event, held partly outside and partly inside because of poor air quality caused by smoke from several wildfires burning in Oregon. The American Legion chaplain added a prayer for firefighters and those effected by the fires, in addition to his prayers for the lives lost in terrorist attacks 19 years ago and their aftermath.

Police officers and firefighters from Carlton and Yamhill joined Legion members for the event. The Legion handed out certificates of appreciation to those men and women, and planned to distribute certificates to law enforcement officers and firefighters from McMinnville, the Oregon State Police and Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, as well.

The countywide honor guard shot off a salute and attendees stood at attention for "Taps," as well.