Alyssa Daye Marsh 1987 - 2021

Alyssa Daye Marsh, age 34, of Boring, Oregon, passed away September 16, 2021, following her second open heart surgery.

Alyssa was born February 21, 1987, in McMinnville, Oregon. She graduated from McMinnville High School in 2005 with a Certificate of Attendance. She was engaged to be married in July of 2022 to Daniel Berry of Portland, Oegon.

Alyssa is survived by her mother, Janie Gullickson, and step-father, Reese Gullickson of Oregon City, Oregon; sister, Emily Nelson of Silverton, Oregon; brother, Adam Kearl of McMinnville; brothers, Paul Swanson Jr. and Devon Swanson of Spokane, Washington; step-brothers, Tom Greenawalt, Nathan Gullickson, Joey Muir and Tanner Moritz; Uncle Jack and Aunt Kasey Marsh, Uncle Joel Marsh, Aunt Wendy Marsh, Aunt Mary and Uncle Bill Roller, Uncle Carl and Aunt Maggie Marsh, Aunt Dianne Heaton and Aunt Jody Burnham; great-uncle, Jim Murray, and great-aunt, Alice Murray; grandparents, Joe and Thanell Baggett; sooo many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Larry and Janice Marsh; aunt, Thanet Baggett; and cousin, Lucas Marsh.

Alyssa life was as miraculous and inspiring as she was, and her faith in God was unshakeable. Alyssa had Prader-Willi syndrome and other health issues that presented her with one challenge after another, but she met each of those challenges with an unparalleled stubborn resolve. Things important to Alyssa, in her own words and in the following order, were fashion and style, jewelry and her family (especially her mom). Once you became a member of Alyssa’s family, no matter how recent, she made sure to put you at the top of her Christmas list and unique gifts were sure to follow. Alyssa was involved in Special Olympics, was named Scholar of the Year in middle school and had a work ethic that could not be rivaled. She looked forward to starting her job as a file clerk with a Portland-based nonprofit.

Alyssa was a gift to this world; creative and generous, evidenced by the many times she donated her hair to be made into wigs for cancer survivors and all the volunteer opportunities she took advantage of. There is so much more to this amazing and beautiful young woman, and her family invites you to join them in celebrating her incredible life.

A special thanks to Alyssa’s caregivers, Donna Stoney, Aileen Jacobsen and Lissa Casley. And to Alyssa’s heart surgeon, Dr. Shin, thank you beyond words for giving us eight precious additional years with her and for your prayers as you held her heart in your hands.

Donations in Alyssa’s honor may be made to StoneyBrooke Residential Services, LLC https://www.sbrsllc.com/home-1



Please join us to Celebrate the Life of Alyssa Marsh at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene, 10401 S.E. 92nd Ave, Happy Valley OR 97086. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.