Along the Street: Wineries team up to help nonprofit

Yamhill-Carlton American Viticultural Area has started a program to benefit Yamhill Carlton Together Cares, a nonprofit serving local children and families.

YCAVA will sell mixed wine packs featuring Pinot noir wines from more than 30 Yamhill-Carlton winegrowers.

Each pack will include six wines from six different producers, each of which normally sells for about $50 per bottle. The mixed collections will be available for $250.

Packs can be picked up at Carlton Cellars or shipped within Oregon.

The YCAVA organization hopes to raise $5,000 for YCTC.

YCAVA members decided to help the nonprofit because the community organization has had to cancel fundraisers this year during the coronavirus pandemic. The money will help fund programs and healthy activities for young people.

Participating wineries are: Angela Estate, Anne Amie Vineyards, Asilda Wines, Atticus Wine, Battle Creek Cellars, Beacon Hill Vineyard & Winery, Belle Pente Winery, Big Table Farm, Bud’s Bloom, Carlton Cellars, Chris James Cellars, Denison Cellars, EIEIO, Elk Cove Vineyards, Et Fille Wines, Fairsing Vineyard, Gran Moraine, J.L. Kiff Vineyard, Ken Wright Cellars, Landlines Estate, Laurel Ridge Winery, Lemelson Vineyards, Lenné Estate, Marshall Davis Wine, MonksGate Vineyard & Wines, Penner-Ash Wine Cellars, Pike Road Wines, Saffron Fields Vineyard, Shea Wine Cellars, Stag Hollow Wines and Willakenzie Estate.

Wine collections are available from YCAVA’s website, at yamhillcarlton.org/charity-mixed-case.





Wine for schools

McMinnville Education Foundation is offering wine gifts in order to raise funds for teacher projects. Mixed cases of wines from local wineries can be ordered through the website, mcminnville-education-foundation.square.site.

A six-bottle case costs $175 and a 12-bottle case $295. Proceeds go to local schools for materials and special activities.

Christmas trees

Area Christmas tree farms are opening for families to purchase pre-cut trees or cut their own. Some offer private appointments.

n Oak Hill Tree Farm, 8510 Highway 240 near Yamhill, offers U-cuts of Noble, Grand, Nordman and Douglas fir on 26 acres.

Appointments are available on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and the farm is open on a drop-in basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Appointments can be booked at oakhillfamilytreefarm.com.

n Fox Ridge Tree Farm, located on Fox Ridge Road in West McMinnville, offers trees and greenery on weekends from Thanksgiving to Christmas. For more information, send email to kkraemer4@frontier.com or call 503-835-9606. Or go to the website, foxridgetreefarm@gmail.com.

n Sleepy Hollow Christmas Trees is open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 16460 S.W. Oldsville Road, McMinnville. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Appointments on other days are available, with a $20 non-refundable appointment fee that applies toward the purchase of a tree. Call 503-421-5303 to schedule an appointment.

Newberg Christmas

Taste Newberg, the online hub for the city’s destination marketing organization, is planning a holiday shopping campaign featuring a dozen independent boutiques and crafters on First Street.

The “12 Shops of Christmas” campaign will begin Saturday, Nov. 28, also known as Small Business Saturday, It will run through the weekend of Dec. 4 along with Newberg’s Festival of Trees on display throughout the downtown area.

Many stores will offer discounts and promotions on Black Friday, Nov. 27, as well.

Social distancing and masks will be required, along with the state’s two-week freeze safety protocols.

Participants in the 12 Shops of Christmas are:

-- Abigail’s Gifts, a new gift shop at 111 N. Blaine St., which offers children’s clothing as well as gifts.

-- Art Elements, 604 E. First St., with art and gifts.

-- Chapters, 701 E. First St., an independent bookstore and coffee shop.

-- Good Company Cheese Bar & Bistro, 602 E. First St., a new gourmet food shop and café selling local gifts and wines.

-- Ken & Daughters jewelry store, 707 E. First St.

-- Lineage, 814 E. First St., a women’s clothing and home boutique.

-- Little Bird Boutique, 606 E. First St., a women’s clothing and home decor shop featuring items made by women.

-- Little Lavender Shop/Pollinate, 108 S. College St., a new shop with locally made lavender personal care products, seasonal bouquets, wreaths and floral holiday decor.

-- Nikki Jane’s Boutique, 602 E. First St., a boutique focusing on women’s clothing.

-- Pulp & Circumstance, 117 S. College St., a gift shop in a converted Victorian house.

-- Uflora, 111 S. College St., with plants, jewelry and plant accessories.

-- Velour, 716 E. First St., a curated vintage shop that also makes custom hats and bags from vintage fabrics.

Family Place support

A virtual gala helped a Family Place surpass its $100,000 fundraising goal for the year.

“Thanks to champions like you, more of our community’s most stressed families and children will know safety and hope for a brighter future,” officials of the nonprofit told supporters. “Thank you for helping us provide a lifeline for our community’s most vulnerable children and families during this time of great need, and for making a wise investment in Yamhill County’s recovery and future success.”

A Family Place Children’s Relief Nursery has a mission of reducing “childhood abuse, neglect and foster placements in Yamhill County.” For more information, go to the website, www.familyplacerelief.org/about-us/our-mission.

Chamber Greeters

Kathleen’s Hallmark will host the Friday, Dec. 4, virtual Greeters program sponsored by the McMinnville Chamber of Commerce.

Greeters will run from 8 to 9 a.m. Contact the Chamber at chamberinfo@mcminnville.org for a link to the free online event.

Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce in Newberg will hold a “Friday Morning Forge,” in which members can practice their sales pitches or elevator speeches, during its Friday, Dec. 4, virtual Greeters program. A link is available on the Chamber website, www.chehalenvalley.org.

Chehalem Valley’s Dec. 11 Greeters program will feature Shannon Buckmaster, Newberg’s new economic health manager. It also can be accessed through a link on the website.

Museum light show

Advance tickets still can be purchased for the Evergreen Aviation Museum’s annual Holidays at the Hangar: Indoor Winter Lights Festival.

More than 40 aircraft, including the Spruce Goose, will be outlined in colorful LED lights. To see them, visitors need to purchase timed admission tickets in advance at www.evergreenmuseum.org.

Days are Saturday, Dec. 5; Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12; Friday through Monday, Dec. 18 to 21; or Saturday through Monday, Dec. 26 through Dec. 28. Starting times are 4:15, 6 or 7:45 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person for adults and youths 3 to 16; or free for children younger than 3.

Masks will be required for everyone 5 and older. Social distancing is required.

