By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • January 21, 2025

Along the Street: We own a skating rink, Mac Chamber director announces

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Lucas Malone of Carlton skates confidently across the center of the McMinnville ice rink Friday, Dec. 13. Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##SIDEWALK UPGRADE: Crews remove portions of sidewalk in the 500 block of Third Street last week in front of Nick’s Italian Cafe and the future Celestial Hill winery tasting room. Renovation of the Celestial Hill space as well as the future Carriage House in the corresponding location on Fourth Street, required that the sidewalk be brought into compliance with federal regulations, according to city of McMinnville officials. The sidewalk could not be replaced without damaging the existing street trees to the point that it required replacement, leading to permits for tree and stump removal, on both Third and Fourth streets. Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##CARRIAGE HOUSE: Dave Queener, owner of Two Dogs Taphouse, cleans up after initial demolition on what will be Carriage House, a future cafe and event venue in the 500 block of Fourth Street. The space was formerly rented as storage by Yamhill County. The cafe will be a new adjunct to the tap house adjacent on Northeast Evans and could be open as early as mid-year. Carriage House is named for its 19th-century roots as a garage for horse-drawn carriages; Queener is leasing from the connected Celestial Hill winery tasting room, currently doing renovations on Third Street

“Guess what? We now have an ice skating rink,” said John Olson, Chamber of Commerce executive director. The chamber rented the artificial surface rink in December and set it up at the Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot on Baker Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, with the help of community sponsors.

Over 2,000 people used the rink, about a 50-50 split between locals and visitors, according to Olson, who added, “and there were so many more moms and dads and grandparents who came out to watch.” The chamber has purchased the rink and has it in storage.

Local businesses and groups hosted booths at the site to form a holiday market along with the rink.

“There was so much appreciation shown for providing another thing for children and families to do at that time of year,” Olson said. “It took all of us. We’re going to be doing it next year and have already started that process of planning. A lot of things we want to do better, for the good of the community.”

Common Cup book club begins

Albert Camus’ classic novel “The Stranger” is the first book to be read by The Common Cup book club, which holds its first meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the café, 516 S. Trade St., Amity.

Discussion will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. hosted by a Common Cup team member. There is no cost and anyone may join. A special evening menu of food and drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be available.

The club will meet the first Tuesday of each month at the same time. A new book will be chosen each time for the next month; updates will be posted online. For details, email info@thecommoncupamity.com.

Rep. Elmer announces town hall

State Rep. Lucetta Elmer (R-McMinnville) plans a town hall from 6 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Carlton Civic Center, 191 E. Main Street. Elmer took the oath of office last week for her second term as Dist. 24 representative.

At the town hall, she will discuss 2025 Legislative session priorities and take questions from community members.

Local Flow joins reuseables

Local Flow Health Bar, 575 N.E. Third St., has joined the Foreverware reuseables program sponsored by The Plastic Project of Zero Waste McMinnville. Alchemist’s Jam, 207 N.E. Ford St. was the first business to adopt the reuseables.

In the interest of reducing waste and use single-use take-out containers containing plastic in McMinnville, the project brings reusable stainless steel containers and cups to McMinnville restaurants.

The public can borrow and return to any participating restaurant or coffee shop so they can be sanitized and reused.

Serendipity opens after remodel

Serendipity Ice Cream, 502 N.E. Third St., reopened Friday after a three-day remodeling project. Owner Becky Simpson noted that in addition to freezer upgrades — a pale-pink “wrap” was added and new lights installed — a former storage room has been reequipped as a private room with changing table, filling what said is a recurring need for families.

Simpson also announced the return of “Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” on Saturday, Feb. 1, with specials such as ice cream and waffles.

First Federal names new branch

McDaniel Branch is the name for the First Federal Bank location at Highway 99W and McDaniel Lane.

Bank officials made the announcement Friday when the branch hosted the weekly McMinnville Chamber of Commerce Greeters’ gathering.

The bank held an online contest to name the branch, with the offer of $200 to be donated to the charity of choice. The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, selected MV Advancements. Bank officials presented a $200 check Friday to Kathy Schlotfeldt, MV Advancements executive director.

Greeters meet in Mac, Newberg

McMinnville Chamber of Commerce holds its next Greeters networking event, which is free and open to the public, at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at ShoeBox Taxes, 1133 S.W. Baker St., Suite B.

Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce Greeters for 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, will be at Krohn’s Appliance Service, 2207 E. Portland Road, unit C, Newberg. The event is free and open to all.

‘UU 101’ offered Jan. 26

McMinnville Universalist Unitarian Fellowship offers a talk on the basics of Unitarian Universalism, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. The talk will be at McMinnville Public Library’s Carnegie Room, 225 NW Adams St., McMinnville. RSVP to uufmconnect@uufmac.org.

“UU 101” is for anyone new to the tradition, or who would like a refresher. The class will focus on the question of “What is Unitarian Universalism?” and the origins and evolution of UU, as well as the history of the local McMinnville fellowship. The class will be co-taught by Rev. Bryan Jessup, retired Unitarian Universalist minister, and long-time UUFM member, Eric Gabrielsen, who is a presenter on this subject.

‘Day of Giving’ helps SYL

See Ya Later Foundation, which works with families dealing with health crises, will be the recipient of the “Dutch Luv Day of Giving” at Dutch Bros coffee outlets on Feb. 14. Dutch Bros will donate $1 from every drink sold to See Ya Later.

Durant opens ‘Winter Series’

Durant Vineyards starts its Durant at Dusk Series, Durant Breakfast Club Series and Garden Workshops this month.

The Dusk Winter Series transforms the property’s heated pavilion into a music venue, featuring performances by local artists including The Bylines, Curtis Reynolds, and Tanner Cundy. The first kickoff event will feature creative mocktails or cocktails from Spirit of Sage Mobile Bar.

Durant Vineyards wines will also be available for purchase by the glass and bottle as well as food prepared by Durant culinary directors Eric Bartle and Sara Kundelius.

Events are reservation-only with limited seating in a setting complete with fireplace and heaters. Doors open at 5 p.m., with each show beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 21. General admission tickets are $20. (The Jan. 17 opener is sold out.)

Durant is located at 5510 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, 503-864-2000 or info@durantoregon,com

‘Wine and health’ talk March 6

The Center for Wine Education (TCWE) at Linfield University hosts Felicity Carter, a journalist and wine expert, to speak on the topic of wine and health, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 6. The event will be in Graf Auditorium, on Linfield Avenue. It is free but registration is required; visit linfield.edu/wine.

Carter will discuss the shifting perceptions of wine, historically enjoyed in moderation for pleasure, and its growing portrayal as a dangerous substance to avoid.

The lecture, part of the Marka and Thomas Hughes Endowed Wine Lecture Series, will delve into the World Health Organization’s zero-alcohol policy, the players behind it, and its implications for the wine industry and consumers alike.

Based in Europe, Carter is founder of the Drinks Insider podcast and serves as editorial director at Areni Global, a London-based fine wine think tank. She is known for her expertise in global wine trends, wine tourism, and as a judge at international wine competitions, according to TCWE executive director Anna Maria Ponzi

TCWE has unveiled updated branding, featuring a new identity based on the theme “Choose Wine.” In collaboration with Portland’s award-winning Studio Mega, the updated branding showcases a Pinot Noir-inspired palette, blending Linfield’s signature red and purple.

“This bold new look underscores our commitment to excellence as we educate and shape the future leaders of the wine industry,” Ponzi said in a press release.