By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • August 25, 2022 Tweet

Along the Street: Two Dogs plans reopening

Rusty Rae/News-Register## The Queeners did much of the remodeling of their new space themselves, including building a new bar and kitchen area. The bar top features an undulating river of pennies, a reminder of the one in Two Dogs Taphouse's location. Rusty Rae/News-Register## Dave Queener, who owns Two Dogs Taphouse with his wife, Jami, says he is excited to be on the verge of reopening the restaurant in a new location, the corner of Fourth and Evans streets in downtown McMinnville.

The long-awaited reopening of Two Dogs Taphouse is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, according to Dave Queener, who owns the popular casual restaurant with his wife, Jami.

“We’ve heard nonstop from customers, how soon? We’re finally almost ready,” he said, predicting returnees and newcomers will find “a really good atmosphere in the new location at Fourth and Evans streets.

The taphouse has moved its 40 beer and cider taps to a vintage brick building, which has a front door facing Evans. Hours will be 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

It will reopen with about 60 seats, the rotating selection of beverages, plenty of TVs and a limited menu of street tacos, sliders, sandwiches, salads and macaroni and cheese. A larger dining room and party space, along with an expanded menu, will be in place later this fall.

“Good, fresh food,” is how Queener describes the menus. He said everything is made fresh and sourced locally, if possible.

Chef Ken Johnson is returning, as are many of the staff members from the earlier version of Two Dogs. “We’re lucky. We had a great group of employees,” Queener said.

The Queeners’ son Andrew runs the front of the house and daughter Ashley, a teacher, helps out when she’s available. Their granddaughter, who’s 1 1/2, will likely work there someday, he said.

The Queeners started Two Dogs, named for a Native American legend that says good and evil coexist in all of us, like a dog with two heads, in 2020 in the former Taylor-Dale Hardware building at the corner of Third and Ford streets. They were forced to seek a new location at the end of 2021, and temporarily closed to get the new site ready for business.

The new location is a vintage building that once held the News-Register and, later, county offices.

At 5,400 square feet, it is slightly larger than the first place, Queener said. There’s room for a bigger kitchen and more seating, including a “living room” in the southeast corner with couches.

The latter space is “a great place to chat,” he said.

Outside seating also will be available on both the Evans and Fourth Street sides of the restaurant. Dogs are welcome at the outdoor tables.

Customers will see many of the same touches they enjoyed in the first location, including tables the Queeners built from a redwood log they had milled into boards. They also did much of the remodeling work on the brick building.

They built a large bar and kitchen area, as well. The new bar top features an undulating “river” of pennies, similar to the penny-covered counter at the original site – both of which were designed by Ashley Queener.

The old bar is being made into individual tables, which soon will make their debut, Queener said. He said he is working with McMinnville High School’s welding program to create stands for the tabletops.

The new version of Two Dogs also will feature a “Dog House,” a separate space for small groups. Queener said he plans to cover the walls with photos of customers’ dogs, like at the old place. More dog pictures are welcome.

Parking is available in the lot behind the building, off Fourth, as well as on the street.

Two Dogs merchandise is available from the front counter, including hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts. Queener said his favorite is one that carries on the dog theme: “Be the kind of person your dog thinks you are.”

For more information, go to the taphouse’s website, twodogstaphouse.com, or call 503-857-0753.

Ribslayer going

The Ribslayer BBQ to Go is closing its downtown McMinnville restaurant as of Saturday, although owners Craig and Theresa Haagenson are hinting that the place may reopen soon.

“This is a very exciting new chapter in the world of barbecue in McMinnville … the Ribslayer brand will live on for the people,” said Craig Haagenson, adding that he’s offering specials on ribs during the final days.

The Haagensons started their catering business in 2001 and opened the restaurant at 575 N.E. Second St. in 2006. Fifteen years later, they announced on Facebook that they’ve decided to retire.

Haagenson said they plan to spend time visiting people and places on the coast and in other parts of Oregon. He said he wants to get more exercise, do some hiking and take it easy.

He also has ideas for a social media show and plans to write cookbooks.

The Ribslayer has been known for its hearty sandwiches and platters featuring smoked brisket, ribs and other meats, along with salads and sides such as beans and macaroni and cheese.

The restaurant also has been a perpetual favorite in the Melt Down fundraiser for the YCAP food bank. Its grilled cheese sandwiches with smoked meat have been popular every year.

For more information, go to the Ribslayer website, at www.ribslayer.com, or call 503-472-1309.

Wine honoree

Remy Drabkin of Remy Wines was named one of Wine Enthusiast magazine’s Future 40 honorees.

She said on Facebook she is humbled to be on the list, but the honor is not hers alone. It “really is the culmination of a lot of people and many community efforts,” she wrote. “While I’m passionate about providing opportunities for change, those around me keep me standing up, getting involved and literally making our world better.”

Drabkin, a McMinnville native, owns a winery in the Dayton/Lafayette area.

In addition to making wine, she is active in her industry and in gay rights activities. She was one of the founders of Wine Country Pride, which awards scholarships and hosts Pride celebrations each June.

This year, she hosted the first-ever Queen Wine Fest to build professional networks in her industry.

Drabkin also is serving as interim mayor of McMinnville and a candidate for the job in the November election.

What’s going up

n Four new buildings, comprising 16 units, are nearing completion at 1245 Alpha Drive in the industrial district. Supply chain issues are delaying the project, though, said Lori and Jeff Zumwalt, the broker/owners.

They said they are waiting on electrical panels to arrive and other parts to be installed before the units – six at 3,200 square feet and 10 at 1,976 square feet – will be ready for leasing.

n Ulta Beauty, which is going into the one-story section of the former JC Penney store in north McMinnville, is now hiring. The store is expected to open this fall.

The rest of the building is being remodeled to hold HomeGoods, also expected to open this year.

n Hello Care plans to open its new adult daycare center Sept. 1.

The home care agency is remodeling the former Andrew Physical Therapy building at 745 S.W. Hillary St., McMinnville, to hold the new program. It’s designed to give seniors a stimulating, safe environment during the day while family caregivers are at work or attending to other tasks.

n Pebble Pediatric Dentistry will open in early September at 915 N.E. Lafayette Avenue. Appointments with Dr. Sarah Post are being taken through www.pebblepedo.com or by calling 503-376-9578.

n Linfield University will open its new W.M. Keck Science Center early in 2023. The complex includes a new, 24,000-square foot building that connects to remodeled Graf and Murdock halls in the center of the campus.

Linfield also is remodeling part of the Rutschman Field House to become a sports science lab.

n Retail space in Sheridan’s Heider Building will be available for rent soon. Bridge Street Commercial, owned by Mike Covalt, is renovating the century-old building at 229 Bridge Street into four 1,700-square foot storefronts downstairs. Eight apartments upstairs will be finished in early 2023.

n Olde Stone Village plans to build a new, one-story clubhouse that will comprise 4,858 square feet in the mobile home park at 4155 N.E. Three Mile Lane. The project is valued at $1.5 million, according to the city building permit.

n Boutique Retreat, a tiny home lodging business, is nearing competition on Alpine Avenue at Ninth Street. For more information, call 503-563-0505 or go to the website, theboutiqueretreat.com.

n Lum’s Buick GMC, 830 N.E. Highway 99W in McMinnville, is in the midst of expanding its service area and remodeling its interior showroom, as well. The project is expected to cost about $1.8 million, according to the city building permit.

n Impact Jiu Jitsu is close to moving to its new location, the former Izzy’s Pizza building on Highway 99W near McDonald Lane. The martial arts academy is remodeling the former restaurant to suit its needs. For more information, call 971-261-2689.

Chamber Greeters

Lum’s Buick GMC, 830 N.E. Highway 99W, will host the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program on Friday, Sept. 2.

The event will run from 8 to 9 a.m. For more information, go to the McMinnville Chamber website, mcminnville.org,

The Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce also will host a Greeter’s program from 8 to 9 a.m. Sept. 2. For more information, go to www.chehalemvalley.org.

Sunday specials

The Oak bar in downtown McMinnville has extended its Sunday hours with Bloody Mary drinks offered in the early afternoon.

Bloody Mary Sundays run from noon to midnight. On other days, the Oak is open from 3 p.m. to midnight, with a menu of snack items as well as drinks.

The Oak is located at 326 N.E. Davis St. For more information, go to www.theoakmac.com or call 503-857-0577.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.