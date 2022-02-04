By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • February 4, 2022 Tweet

Along the Street: See Ya Later Cupcake contest starts

The See Ya Later Foundation is sponsoring a Valentine's Cupcake Competition for children in grades five through eight.

The first 10 children who register by Feb. 10 can participate in the contest. Cost is $10 per participant.

Entrants will bake and decorate Valentine's Day cupcakes at home, then bring them and the recipe in for judging on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Cupcakes will be judged on taste, texture, presentation and Valentine's theme.

Prizes will include SYL aprons, measuring cup sets and gift cards of $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.

To register go to www.seeyalater.org.

Valentine bouquets

Several local florists and retail stores offer bouquets, arrangements and plants for Valentine's Day and other occasions. The list includes:

- Poseyland, 410 N.E. Second St., McMinnville, 503-472-2155.

- Incahoots, 905 N.E. Baker St., McMinnville, 503-472-4923.

- Willow & Vine Floral and Event Design, 222 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, 503-472-3744.

- Safeway, Albertsons and Roth's markets also offer floral items.

Romantic wine, art

White Rose Estate winery near Dayton is offering special Valentine's Weekend tastings.

Customers can register in advance for the Feb. 12 to 14 tastings, which come with a white rose. Tasters also can stroll the grounds of the winery.

White Rose Estate is located at 6250 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton. For more information and reservations, call 503-864-2328, or send email to tastingroom@whiteroseestate.com.

Erin Hansen Gallery, 1805 N.E. Colvin Court, also will host "Art and Wine with Your Valentine" from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Enjoy art and wine, along with music and charcuterie. For more information, call 503-334-3670.

The McMinnville Antique Mall and Chris James Cellar will offer a Valentine's Sip and Shop event Saturday, Feb. 12. The event will run from 3 to 7 p.m. at the mall, 334 N.E. Third St, McMinnville.

Art opening

Paintings by Natasha Ramras will be on display Feb. 6 to March 31 in the Narthex Gallery in the McMinnville Presbyterian Church.

Ramras paints landscapes, portraits, florals, animals and other subjects. Her water paintings are featured in this show, "Water: Matrix of Life."

The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday; closed Feb. 21. A reception for the artist will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

For more information, call 503-472-6256.

Chamber Greeters

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program will feature Fircrest Senior Living on Friday, Feb. 11. The virtual program will run from 8 to 9 a.m.

The Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce in Newberg also plans a Greeter's program from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11. It will feature an update on the Oregon Dyslexia Institute.

For more information, go to the McMinnville Chamber website, mcminnville.org, or the Newberg one, at www.chehalemvalley.org.

Diaper donations

Krohn's Appliance in Newberg collected more than 36,000 diapers in January during its seventh annual drive for A Family Place Relief Nursery.

A Family Place will distribute the diapers to families in need throughout Yamhill County from its sites in Newberg, McMinnville and Willamina.

Newberg residents really stepped up this year to donate more diapers than ever before, said Brian Love, owner of Krohn's Appliance. He and his granddaughter spearheaded the drive to fill an appliance delivery truck with diapers to wine up the drive.

"This diaper drive provided an opportunity for all of us in Newberg to come together in service of something much more important than our differences, something we can all believe in, keeping kids safe," Love said.

A Family Place works with and builds relationships with families. It offers free professional home visits, parent education, specialized preschool, and basic needs support for families with children ages 0 to 5 years.

For more information or to donate diapers, go to the website www.familyplacerelief.org.

Funds for food

OnPoint Community Credit Union is offering its members a chance to support the Oregon Food Bank by referring new clients to its banking services .

If someone a member recommends opens an account, OnPoint will give $50 to the food bank. The Refer a Friend campaign runs through February and March.

OnPoint, which has a branch in McMinnville as well as numerous other cities, also offers $50 to both the referring member and the new client when an account is opened any time during the year.

The Oregon Food Bank helps provide food to regional and local food banks, including those in Yamhill County through YCAP.

Rob Stuart, OnPoint president and CEO, said the food bank was chosen as a recipient for the annual Refer a Friend campaign because "access to food is one of the most fundamental human rights, and yet thousands of our neighbors wake up each day unsure of where they will find their next meal."

The Oregon Food Bank served more than one million people in 2021 and 1.7 million people in 2020 — increased from the pre-pandemic year of 2019, in which 860,000 were served.

OnPoint’s 2021 Refer a Friend campaign raised more than $39,000 for the Oregon Humane Society.

New title

The state's Ombudsman for Injured Workers is now called the Ombuds Office for Oregon Workers.

Jennifer Flood's new title reflects the office's expanded role in helping all workers protect their rights under Oregon OSHA’s laws and rules. The ombudsman also continues to be an independent advocate to help injured workers navigate the workers’ compensation system.

The office was created in 1987 as part of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.

“We are committed to protecting workers, especially vulnerable workers, and to breaking down any barrier to workers in need of protection,” according to Andrew Stolfi, DCBS director.

“It’s our goal for every worker to not only be aware of their rights, but feel comfortable accessing help from the state when needed," Stolfi said. "Expanding our services will help us get closer to achieving that goal.”

The Ombuds Office for Oregon Workers can be contacted at 800-927-1271.