By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • June 3, 2022 Tweet

Along the Street: Oregon Air Show committed to McMinnville

The Oregon International Air Show will continue shows in both McMinnville and Hillsboro, show organizers said.

The show, originally held only in Hillsboro, hosted its first event at the McMinnville Airport in September 2019. It returned to McMinnville in 2021 after a year’s break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, two events were planned. The first was held in Hillsboro in May. Another will come to McMinnville Aug. 19 to 21.

Tickets for the McMinnville show will be available soon through the air show website, at oregonairshow.com. Local residents also can sign up to volunteer.

The McMinnville Airport provides a performing area that can accommodate military formation jet teams, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, air show officials said. The Hillsboro site cannot accommodate such performances, although it plays host to many types of civilian and military aircraft that also perform in McMinnville.

“Our intention is to keep both of these shows as world-class entertainment venues,” organizers said.

They said there will be two shows in some years; other years, one venue or the other will host a single show.

The Oregon International Air Show’s mission is to promote aviation and support nonprofit organizations, charities and students in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

At its 2019 show in McMinnville, for instance, the air show hosted students from McMinnville schools, who were bused to the airport to watch a rehearsal program.

Since 1988, air show events have donated more than $3.38 million to more than 500 projects.

New eatery

The owners of the popular Renegade Catering and food truck are opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant this weekend. Their new place, The Blind Pig, is located in the former Carlton & Coast Tavern space at 325 W. Main St. in downtown Carlton.

Cornhole tourney

Registration is open for the fourth annual With Courage Cornhole Tournament, which will benefit programs for breast cancer patients.

The tournament will run from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Abbey Road Farm, 10280 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton.

Teams can sign up. Registration for a team of two is $100, which includes tournament play, raffle tickets and drink tickets. Cheerleaders can sign up for $15 each, which includes one raffle ticket and one drink ticket. Children can sign up for free.

For more information, go to withcourage.ejoinme.org/cornhole2022.

Local mead

Kookoolan Farms is offering its own Elegance Mead. The fermented, semi-sweet beverage is available in 24.5 ounce bottles at $35 each.

Mead and other Kookoolan products are available at the farm’s stand on Highway 47 between Yamhill and Carlton. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Kookoolan products also are available at the McMinnville Farmers Market on Thursdays.

Friday food

Abbey Road Farm, 10280 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road just east of Carlton, is hosting “Food Truck Fridays” weekly through August.

A changing array of food trucks will be set up at the farm from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday.

The schedule includes Renegade Food Truck on June 3, July 8 and Aug. 12; Farmer’s Lunchbox on June 10, July 1 and Aug. 19; Wrap Around Town on June 17; Farmer’s Plate & Pantry, June 24, July 22 and Aug. 26; Ferttie’s BBQ on July 15 and Aug. 5; Comfort Food Truck on July 22 and 29.

Abbey Road Farm’s tasting room is open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily with both indoor and outdoor seating. The winery makes beverages with grapes from its 45 acres of vines planted with 15 different varieties.

The farm also offers a bed & breakfast resort in converted grain silos; and an event center.

Alpaca trek

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce’s June Women in Business event will feature an alpaca trek.

The event will start at 5:15 p.m. June 21 at Wings & A Prayer Alpacas, 18100 S. Highway 99W, Amity. Attendees will have a chance to walk through the woods with an alpaca.

To register, go to mcminnville.org.

Chamber Greeters

First Federa will host the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program on Friday, June 10, at its Baker Creek Branch, 350 N.E. Baker Creek Road. The event will run from 8 to 9 a.m.

First American Title, 515 E Hancock St., Newberg, will host the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce also is planning a Greeters program from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, June 10.

For more information, go to the McMinnville Chamber website, mcminnville.org, or the Newberg one, at www.chehalemvalley.org.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.

HVAC training

Wolfers Home Services is accepting applications for its technical academy, which will train people to work with HVAC systems.

The Portland-based company has 13 slots for training. Trainees will be paid and will be eligible for entry-level technician jobs with the company after completing the program.

Curriculum includes HVAC fundamentals; basic, intermediate and advanced skills; customer interaction; understanding electricity; using industry tools; and troubleshooting of heating and air conditioning equipment.

Wolfers developed the academy in 2021 because of the shortage of labor in the HVAC industry. For more information, go to wolfersheating.com.