Along the Street: Mac Chamber closes down

McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce officials have closed their downtown office to the public through the end of March, though it could last longer depending on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

All chamber events, including Greeters, Business After Hours, Women in Business, and Connect at Lunch, have been canceled.

Staff members are still available by phone at 503-472-6196 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and via email at chamberinfo@mcminnville.org.

Chamber President Gioia Goodrum said the chamber’s website, atmcminnville.org, continues to be updated.

The fate of Turkey Rama on July 10 to 11 has not been determined. “We will keep you apprised of any changes should restrictions on gatherings continue into the summer months,” she said.

Kids event canceled

Lemonade Day, an annual event for children to learn the basics of business by operating lemonade stands, has been postponed indefinitely.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, May 2. The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce has sponsored Lemonade Day since 2015.

Any updates on the rescheduling of the event will be posted at lemonadeday.org/mcminnville and announced through the News-Register.

Similar events across the country have also been canceled.

Habitat closes store

The McMinnville Habitat for Humanity Re-Store has closed indefinitely.

“We want to do our part to ‘flatten the curve,’” said Mary Stern, the executive director of the nonprofit.

Habitat for Humanity helps build homes for families who might not otherwise be able to afford them.

“Many of our regular construction volunteers have opted to continue building our Shareholder Build home,” Stern said. “They are taking all precautions necessary to stay safe.”

She said Habitat volunteers still hope to dedicate a new home for the Espinoza-Maggard family on April 25. “Additionally, we have several families waiting to begin building their homes,” Stern said. “We’ll try not to disappoint them.”

Although the staff at the store at 1040 S.E. First St. has been laid off, she said, Habitat’s office staff continues to work reduced hours.

“If you feel the need to do something good for your soul during your social isolation, why not clean out your garage and home,” Stern said. “Put aside items for the ReStore. Once we reopen, we’ll have a great big sale.”

Cinema closed

McMinnville Cinema 10 at 300 N.E. Norton Lane is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The multiplex theater and others in Oregon, Washington and California owned by Coming Attractions Theatres Inc. are closed indefinitely, CEO John C. Schweiger announced this week.

“We are truly hopeful that the tide of this pandemic turns quickly,” he said in a news release. “Safety, especially if you or anyone you know is elderly or has a compromised immune system, is of the utmost importance.”

Gallery cuts hours

The Gallery at Ten Oaks, 801 S.W. Baker St., has changed its hours and is now open by appointment or from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“We are blending our version of social distancing and spring cleaning, but also staying open,” owner Nancy Morrow said.

Morrow said the gallery’s inventory is also offered on its website at tenoaksgallery.com and orders of more than $100 will be home delivered within a 50-mile radius of McMinnville.

For more information, call 503-472-1925.

UFO Fest is a maybe

The McMinnville UFO Festival is still two months away, and organizers at the McMinnville Downtown Association are not ready to call it off just yet.

Applications for the festival’s parade and vendor fair are still being accepted at www.macdowntown.com/ufo. The 21st annual festival is scheduled for Thursday to Saturday, May 14 to 16.

Updates will be announced through the News-Register as well as the downtown association’s Facebook page.

Bowling closed

The owners of Walnut City Lanes, McMinnville’s bowling alley at 1800 East St. have closed the bowling alley for the next four weeks because of state mandates that limit the number of people who can gather in a single place.

Business resources

McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce officials maintain an evolving list of local restaurants offering takeout orders and businesses offering gift cards, home deliveries and other alternative services during the coronavirus outbreak.

The list is available at the chamber’s website at cm.mcminnville.org/hotdeals/.

Business owners who want to post information on the Hot Deals list can call Membership Director Holly Gleason at 503-472-6196, or email her at hgleason@mcminnville.org.

The chamber is also part of the Mid-Valley Regional Recovery Team organized through the Regional Solutions department of Gov. Kate Brown’s office. Chamber President Gioia Goodrum said the chamber wants information from local business to share with the Governor’s Coronavirus Economic Recovery Council.

“It is important to gather this information as it will aid Oregon in obtaining federal funding,” Goodrum said.

Specifically, she said, chamber officials need:

n Business name

n How the virus is affecting business

n Estimated dollar impact

n Number of employees affected

To provide information, call 503-472-6196.

Help available

There are also a number of statewide resources designed to help small businesses struggling through the outbreak. Resources include:

n Build Oregon. The business promotion organization is creating a list of Oregon restaurants, retailers, salons and other organizations that offer gift certificates. https://airtable.com/

n Business Oregon. The state agency includes a guide for financial resources for businesses during the outbreak at www.oregon4biz.com/Coronavirus-Information/COVID19-Resources.

n K&L Gates. An international law firm with offices in Portland, Gates created a page for updates and legal advice for businesses during the outbreak at www.klgateshub.com.

n Northwest Cider Association. Members have a map to cider-makers with online ordering at www.nwcider.com/map/

n Oregon Community Foundation. The foundation is working with other charitable organizations around the country to create a rapid-response fund for local organizations at www.oregoncf.org/news/covid-19.

n Oregon Entrepreneurs Network. The not-for-profit organization, the largest entrepreneur assistance organization in Oregon, connects struggling businesses with its members. For more information, email info@oen.org or go to the organization’s website at www.oen.org/2020/03/13/rona-resources.

n Small Business Association. The federal government agency offers information on loans and other resources available during the crisis at www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources.

n WorkSource Oregon. The McMinnville office of the Oregon Employment can help people with job loss by answering questions and filing unemployment claims. For more information, call 503-472-5118.

