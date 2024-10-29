By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • October 29, 2024 Tweet

Along the Street: Lum’s names new general manager

##Michele Hoagland

Michele Hoagland has been named general manager at Lum’s GMC.

Hoagland has worked for the Lum’s company for many years. She spent 14 years at the Astoria dealership, then moved to the McMinnville site at 830 Highway 99W two years ago.

As general manager, she said, she does “a little of everything.” In addition to overseeing sale and service, she works with the finance department, works with employees and customers, washes cars and does “whatever is needed,” she said.

Hoagland says she has always loved cars. Her mother had a changing array of cars when she was growing up, and she had five herself during her high school years.

She met George Lum, father of McMinnville Lum’s owner Pam Lum, as a teenager. After working for Enterprise rental cars for several years, she joined the Lum’s company and learned the business from the ground up, first selling cars and later working in a finance position, she said.

She left the auto business for awhile, selling real estate, the returned to Lums. She loves the company and the business, she said. She also loves her current ride, an 2024 AT4 Yukon.

Lum’s dealership and repair shop are open daily, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 866-395-4025.

New downtown holiday market seeking vendors

Vendors and volunteers are needed for the “Glide and Gather” holiday market and skating rink that will be featured through the holidays in downtown McMinnville.

McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce President John Olson said business sponsors also are needed so the Chamber can keep skating affordable for everyone.

The rink will open Nov. 29 in the Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot between Northeast Fourth and Fifth streets near Baker Street. Vendors will offer a variety of gifts and treats.

For more information, call the Chamber at 503-472-6196.

Museum helps PEO scholarships

Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum will donate half of its admission proceeds Sunday, Nov. 10, to PEO scholarships for local women’s education.

The women’s organization gives scholarships annually. Members will be at the museum Nov. 10 to provide information about their program.

The museum will donate funds to PEO’s Oregon State Chapter Charitable trust, a nonprofit organization that oversees the scholarships.

The benefit day is part of Evergreen’s “Partners Doing Good in Our Community” program.

Greeters to meet Friday

Pacific Northwest Tire, 920 N.E. Highway 99W in McMinnville, will host the Friday, Nov. 1, Greeters program for the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greeters runs from 8 to 9 a.m.

Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce also will hold a Greeters meeting from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at 311 E. First St, Newberg.

Talk looks at accessing capital

Launch Mid Valley will host a panel of speakers for a pub talk event about “How to Access Venture Capital” at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The event will be held at Chemeketa Community College Center for Business and Industry, 626 High St. N.E. in Salem.

A panel of experts will speak Panelists include Nancy Lime of ONAMI, Jon Maroney of Oregon Venture Fund and Himalay Rao-Potlapally of the BFM Fund.

The Oregon Entrepreneurs Network is working with Launch Mid Valley to put on the event.

Registration costs $15 for members and $25 for non-members at tinyurl.com/launchmidvalley.

Employers sought for Level Up

Unidos Bridging Community is looking for businesses to host interns for a workforce development program called Level Up.

The program is modeled after the McMinnville Economic Development Program Career Bound and McMinnville Works internships.

Level Up provides employability skills workshops and coaching for 14- to 24-year-olds with little to no work experience. Part-time interns are paired with employers.

Employers receive up to $3,000 to subsidize each intern’s wage, which must be at least $14.70 per hour.

Prospective hosts can apply by contacting Unidos at 503-580-8685.

Aerospace conference planned

An Oregon AeroConnect Symposium will be held in McMinnville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum.

The McMinnville Economic Development Partnership, the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce and Business Oregon are co-hosting the event with Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance.

Seniors from McMinnville High School’s Engineering and Aerospace Sciences Academy will join adults for the conference.

Registration, which includes lunch and a networking social, costs $95 for members, $125 for nonmembers and $45 for students.

Registration is due at pnaa.net/events by Nov. 1.

Scarecrow contest wrapping up

Tuesday is the deadline for voting for your favorite scarecrows on Third Street.

Fourteen scarecrows were put up by of businesses and organizations in the McMinnville Downtown Association’s annual Scarecrows on a Lamp Post competition.

Photos of the entries and a link for voting can be found on the MDA website, downtownmcminnville.com.