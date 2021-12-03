By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • December 3, 2021 Tweet

Along the Street: Local wines make international Top 100 list

Five Oregon wines are included in Wine Spectator’s new list of the Top 100 Wines of the Year.

Alexana Pinot Noir Dundee Hills Revana Vineyard topped the Oregon entries, coming in at No. 14 out of 100 on the international list Arterberry Maresh Pinot Noir Dundee Hills Old Vines 2018 came in at No. 22.

At No. 27, Evening Land Chardonnay Eola-Amity Hills Seven Springs made the list. Another Eola-Amity Hills wine, Zena Crown Vineyard Pinot Noir 2017, was No. 34.

Chehalem Chardonnay Willamette Valley Inox Unoaked 2020 came in at No. 58.

Wine Spectator is the biggest-selling national wine publication. In addition to ranking and reviewing wines, it features wine travel destinations and other issues related to the wine industry.

Amity market

Amity will host the Holiday Market at Trade Street Commons Saturday, Dec. 4.

Local craftspeople and businesses will offer various items in booths from noon to 6 p.m. in the Commons, located at 516 S. Trade St. Live music will start at 4 p.m.

The Common Cup will offer holiday cocktails. Children will have a chance to make ornaments. DNA Physical Therapy and Athletics will offer holiday stress relief classes.

Admission is free. For more information, call Jeanne Coelho, manager of the Trade Street Commons, at 503-931-5544.

Christmas cheese

The McMinnville Kiwanis cheese wagon is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday next to U.S. Bank at Third and Davis streets.

The service club is offering Oregon products, such as cheese and fudge. Proceeds go to scholarships and other service projects.

Soap and more

Darcy Pendergrass and Heather Clark are enjoying their first holiday season as owners of Rough Cut Soap & Sundries in downtown Carlton.

They took over the shop from its founder, Tanya Brauckman, in August. Prior to that, they worked with Brauckman to learn how to make the colorful, scented soaps that give the place its name.

“It’s fun,” Clark said. “If you had asked me a year ago if I’d be making soap, I would’ve laughed. But I’m really enjoying it.”

Clark previously started a wellness studio and gym in Carlton. Pendergrass, who worked at Rough Cut Soap, approached her when she found out the business was for sale.

“Have I got an opportunity for you,” Pendergrass told her friend.

In addition to soap in scents such as limoncello and bay rum, they make a whole range what they call “Fundamentals,” including milk bath, shampoo bars, beard balm, facial tonic, and lip balm. They have added a new product, lotion bars.

In addition to invidual bars of soap and containers of other products, the Fundmentals come in gift packs. Several scented varieties are available.

The shop also carries a wide range of jewelry, household products and gifts. Everything is handmade, Clark said.

For Christmas, numerous ornaments hang from a small tree. The soft decorations come in a variety of shapes, many of them animals, from chickens to tiny sock monkeys.

Earrings and other jewelry are displayed along with items such as glass bud vases in bright colors. Magnets and a host of other decorative items are available.

Rough Cut Soap at 223 West Main St., Carlton, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the holidays. During the rest of the year, it is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday and closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The shop also sells its Fundamentals through a website, roughcutsoap.com.

For more information, send email to info@roughcutsoap.com.

Downtown activities

Horse-drawn carriage rides and other activities are offered on weekends during the McMinnville Downtown Association’s ‘Twere the Weeks Before Christmas promotion.

Presented by Gypsy Rose Carriage, the rides start from Third and Evans, near Serendipity. Weather permitting, of course.

Nonprofit interns

First Federal and Linfield University have teamed up to match college students with local nonprofits, according to Kathy Byers, community impact coordinator with the bank.

First Federal will fund up to five $2,000 internships for Linfield students to enable them to work with Yamhill County nonprofits during the summer.

Nonprofits can propose projects to First Federal from Dec. 1 to Jan. 14. Students can apply on campus.

For more information about applying for a First Federal Community Intern, go to www.FirstFedWeb.com/For-Students.aspx.

Chamber Greeters

Today’s Chamber Greeters program has been changed to The Douglas on Third, 703 N.E. Third St. It will run from 8 to 9 a.m., with refreshments from Mac Daddy Donuts and Union Block Coffee.

Oregon Mutual Insurance, 400 N.E. Baker St., will be the site of the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program Friday, Dec. 17.

Offered both in-person and on Zoom, it will run from 8 to 9 a.m. For more information, go to the Chamber website, mcminnville.org.

Funds for food

The Oregon Food Bank received $75,000 from OnPoint Community Credit Union, the regional bank announced this week.

It was part of $2.2 million in donations OnPoint made this year to over 277 non-profits in Oregon and Southwest Washington. OnPoint officials said the recipients “address the most critical needs” by focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion, education, and services for vulnerable young people, individuals and families.

The Oregon Food Bank helps supply YCAP, which in turn distributes food through local food banks around Yamhill County.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.