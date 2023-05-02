Along the Street July 1

What’s going up

n Work continues on the new branch of First Federal bank at Highway 99W and McDaniel Lane in McMinnville. The branch will open later this year, replacing one on Baker Creek Road.

The site previously held a Bank of America building.

n AutoZone will get rid of two signs and install a new one. The shop, which sells automotive items, is located at 101 N.E. 15 St., in McMinnville. The sign project is valued at $3,700, according to a city building permit.

n McMinnville School District took out a building permit to install insulation to muffle sound in the boiler room at Willamette Elementary School. 1600 S.W. Fellows St. The $80,000 project also will add drywall and paint at the school, formerly known as Columbus Elementary.

n Grocery Outlet’s loading dock canopy in McMinnville will be repaired in a project valued at $15,000.

n A $23,734 project will convert a residential space into a tasting room at 14900 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville.

n Hagan Hamilton, which is in the midst of an exterior remodeling project by WORX Construction, took out a building permit in June for the second phase of its project, interior remodeling. The $300,000 project will move walls and update spaces inside the building at 448 S.E. Baker St.

n Four new homes are nearly finished, and ready for rental, at 1045 S.E. Ford St., aka Alissa Acres. The homes were built on the site of the former Sigma Kappa fraternity house, demolished to make way for the project.

WVMC names new directors

Willamette Valley Medical Center has announced that two experienced employees have taken on new roles.

Zachery Woodruff, RN, has been named director of acute care services at Willamette Valley Medical Center. In the role, he will lead the medical-surgical team and the hospital supervisors.

Woodruff joined WVMC in 2011 as a night shift CNA. He became an RN in 2012 and progressed through the roles of charge nurse, hospital supervisor and assistant manager. In 2020, he became interim co-director of acute care services. He was lead hospital supervisor before being named director of acute care.

According to the hospital, “Zac has demonstrated remarkable character, professionalism and dedication. He has been instrumental in fostering an environment that upholds our values and prioritizes patient care while being a strong advocate for our staff.”

Lindsay Chambers, RN, is the new surgical services director.

In her 2 1/2 years at WVMC, Chambers has led the catheterization laboratory and the short stay, endoscopy and pre-admission departments.

“Throughout her career, Lindsay has played a pivotal role in educational initiatives,” a hospital representative said. She “brings a wealth of surgical experience and more than 10 years of leadership expertise to her new position.”

Circus coming to town

Billed as “Italy’s favorite family show,” Rastelli Circus will perform shows in McMinnville Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7.

The Rastelli family has been entertaining audiences around the world for decades. Its shows include jugglers, acrobats, comedians, clowns and aerialists.

The Saturday shows start at 4 and 7 p.m., the Sunday ones a 2 and 5 p.m. All will be held on the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

General admission tickets at the door are $25 for adults and $18 for children 3 to 12. Online tickets cost less; they can be ordered at /rastellicircus.com. Family packages also are available online.

Free children’s tickets are available at many McMinnville retailers. Children must be accompanied by a paid adult.

Spring wine release party

Red Electric Wines will host a spring release party from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at its Armstrong vineyard, 16800 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg.

Tickets are $15, which is waived with the purchase of any bottle during the event.

The party will include a tour, tasting among the wines and snacks.

Vineyard tastings also are available through the summer by appointment. Cost is $20, which is waived with the purchase of at least two bottles per person.

Red Electric, named for the trains that passed through Yamhill County in the 1910s and 20s, was founded by John Grochau and Doug Ackerman in 1915. It now works with about 10 tons of grapes annually.

For more information, go to the Red Electric website or email redelectricwines@gmail.com.

Independence Day at a vineyard

Yamhill Valley Vineyards will host Independence Day events from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

The winery’s deck will be open for wine tasting and charcuterie. Guests can bring their own picnics.

Self-guided trails will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations are requested for wine tasting. Tasting costs $25; the fee is waived with purchase of at least two bottles.

Yamhill Valley Vineyards is located at 16250 S.W. Oldsville Rpad, McMinnville. For more information, call 503-843-3100 or yamhill.com.

CCC dean leaving Mac

Chemeketa Community College will be looking for a new dean of the Yamhill Valley Campus in McMinnville, since Danielle Hoffman is leaving in July to become dean of academic foundations and connections at Clackamas Community College.

“Working here in McMinnville, and on Chemeketa’s Yamhill Valley Campus, has been the most impactful experience of my career thus far,” Hoffman said. “I have always been impressed by the deep connections and partnership that exist here in McMinnville across both the business and nonprofit community.”

Paul Davis, dean of career-technical education at the McMinnville campus, will serve as a contact for businesses and educational organizations.

Linfield offers new pathway

Linfield University is partnering with Western University of Health Sciences to create a pathway for Linfield students to pursue a doctorate in osteopathic medicine.

Qualified graduating Linfield students are guaranteed an interview during WesternU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest admissions process.

Currently, COMP interviews 10% of applicants, and offers admission to about half of those interviewed.

The osteopathic medicine program takes four years, followed by a residency.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, osteopathic medicine is one of the fastest-growing fields of medicine in health care. More than 25% of all medical students are training to be osteopathic physicians, a 77% increase over the last decade.

The partnership with WesternU will give Linfield graduates “more options to pursue medicine,” according to Beth Concepción, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

“The process of applying to medical school is a rigorous and, at times, stressful one,” she said. “This gives interested students clarity, focus and direction.”

Linfield was founded in 1858. It has campuses in McMinnville and Portland.

Founded in Pomona, California, in 1977, WesternU opened its Oregon campus in Lebanon in 2011.

Chris James helps Habitat

Chris James Cellars is donating proceeds from the sale of its 2022 Sauvignon Blanc to McMinnville Habitat for Humanity through the month of July.

Chris James estate location is at 12000 N.W. Old Wagon Road, Carlton, open noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The downtown McMinnville tasting room, at 645 N.E. Third St., is open noon to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.