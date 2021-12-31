By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • December 31, 2021 Tweet

Along the Street: Impact Jiu Jitsu buys former Izzy’s building

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Build in 1964 as Shakey’s and expanded in the 1980s as Izzy’s, this building has become a landmark in McMinnville. It’s been empty since the Izzy’s chain closed in 2020. It recently sold to John Goforth of Impact Jiu Jitsu.

For the first time since it was built in 1964, the former Izzy’s/Shakey’s pizza building in McMinnville will be put to a non-food oriented use.

Real estate agent Kirt Amundson of McMinnville said the building has sold to John Goforth of Impact Jiu Jitsu. Goforth plans to move his Brazilian martial arts studio there.

Izzy’s closed in the fall of 2020, both in McMinnville and in the Corvallis-based chain’s other locations. The building at 1290 N.E. Highway 99W has been closed ever since with signs in front advertising it for sale or lease.

Amundson, who is affiliated with Coldwell Banker, has been the realtor offering the 4,800-square-foot building with parking available in front and back.

But it’s also been a personal project for him, since his parents bought the building in 1971 or ‘72. It’s been in his family ever since, first as Shakey’s, then, since 1983, as Izzy’s.

“I hated to let it go,” he said, citing the COVID pandemic as a reason the chain shut down.

Del Coursey built the restaurant in 1964 as a Shakey’s Pizza outlet. The Amundson family added on to the structure and turned it into one of the first Izzy’s franchises, offering pizza and a hot-food buffet.

While the Amundsons retained ownership of the building, the restaurant was most recently operated by Dellfino Alvarez.

Batter up

A pair of coaches has opened C and Z Hit Factory, a new batting cage and athletic training facility, at 2763 N.E. Bunn Road in Bunn’s Village, just north of McMinnville.

Owners Waylon Zabriskie and Chris Copeland said they saw the need for an all-year indoor hitting practice facility in McMinnville.

The 4,200-square-foot, turfed space is open to people 6 and older pursuing diamond sports and other athletics. It features four movable pitching machines that are either self-feeding or coach-fed.

It also can be rented for soccer, aerobics, dance or personal training.

Individuals or groups can come to C and Z Hit Factor from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Batting practice and other uses can be arranged in advance through the website, hitfactorypnw.com.



KLYC update

KLYC 1260, the McMinnville radio station, hoped to have its transmitter fixed Thursday so it could resume broadcasting.

A week earlier, the station announced on its Facebook page that it had received a part to repair the transmitter, but the fix didn’t work. A technician was due Thursday to address the problem.

KLYC’s transmitter has been on the blink since mid-December. But the station has continued offering news and music via its website, http://klyc.us. Go to the site and click the “listen now” link.

MEDP board

Kelly McDonald, a founding member of the McMinnville Economic Development Partnership, is retiring from the board of directors after 17 years.

McDonald, an advocate for economic development, was on the steering committee that created MEDP in 2004.

Over the years, MEDP board and staff members said, he has dedicated countless hours to help ensure the growth and stability of the organization. They called him a tireless worker and collaborative thinker, and noted his passion and vision.

“He has always put McMinnville in the forefront of his planning decisions,” said Carol Granger, a former board member who served alongside McDonald.

The retiring board member said he has enjoyed helping to grow MEDP.

“The current board makeup is strong and represents the stakeholder and business community very well. I know the organization is in good hands,” McDonald said in announcing his retirement.

Replacing McDonald will be Deven Paolo, president and co-founder of Solid Form, located in McMinnville’s Industrial Park. The company specializes in custom metal fabrication.

As a new MEDP board member, Paolo said he wants to help continue what the organization is doing for McMinnville’s business and manufacturing communities.

“I’m especially passionate about workforce development,” he said. “I look forward to collaborating with the schools in Yamhill County to help support and encourage skilled trades exploration in our emerging workforce.”

In addition to its business pursuits, Solid Form helped launch the Vocational Endowment Fund with the McMinnville Area Community Foundation.

The fund is a sustainable source for funding scholarships for skilled trades and K-12 vocational programs in the area. To date, it has raised more than $160,000 and has awarded $24,000 in scholarships and contributed more than $5,000 toward middle school and high school vocational programs.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.