Along the Street: Grant funding to update Newberg’s historic theater

The Newberg Downtown Coalition secured about $80,000 in grant funding on behalf of the Cameo Theatre to pay for new seats, installation of new acoustical drape material and repair work on exterior soffit lighting.

The money was part of $615,000 distributed by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to eight entities for historic theater preservation. The grants were funded through a grant from the National Park Service. It was one of nine awarded nationally through the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program.

“These projects will significantly impact the local communities,” said Chrissy Curran, Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer. “We are pleased to have been awarded this funding so that we can support local theaters and foster our vibrant rural communities in Oregon.”

Restore Oregon, a statewide nonprofit, was also funded to help promote the program and assist theaters in the application process.

Telehealth continued

The State of Oregon has reached an agreement with several insurers to continue providing expanded telehealth options at least through the end of the year as a way of limiting in-person health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following companies will provide expanded telehealth coverage until 2021: Bridgespan, Cigna, Health Net, Kaiser Permanente, Moda, PacificSource, Providence, Regence, Samaritan and United Healthcare.

The agreement does not apply to self-insured plans. Oregon Health Plan will continue offering the same rate for in-person visits as for telehealth appointments.

Oregonians should contact their insurance company or health care provider for more information about telehealth services. Visit the Division of Financial Regulation’s COVID-19 telehealth page for additional information.

Abby’s Pizza reopens

The Newberg location of Abby’s Legendary Pizza reopened June 5 after remodeling. The location now includes a new exterior, an expanded seating area with more tables, chairs and televisions and a display celebrating local history.

The restaurant also has a larger oven and a wider selection of draft beers, including Happy Ours, a new craft beer brewed exclusively by Hop Valley for Abby’s.

The restaurant is open for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. Call 503-538-3800 to order.

Farm scholarship

John Stables Jr., a Yamhill County student, has received $2,000 from the Oregon Farm Bureau Scholarship to study range science and management at Oregon State University. The sponsor for the scholarship was a memorial endowment for John Rossner, a Yamhill County farmer active in the farm bureau for many years.

Send business news items and press releases to news@newsregister.com.