By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • May 21, 2021 Tweet

Along the street: Dine Out(Side) begins second season next week

Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##Chamber of Commerce "Sip Sip Hooray" March 13 was the first in-person after hours hosted by McMinnville Chamber of Commerce in over a year. Pam Lum, left, of the host Lum's Buick GMC Cadillac shares a laugh with Chamber executive director Gioia Goodrum.

Downtown restaurants will serve food and beverages at tables set up on Third Street during McMinnville’s Dine Out(side) program, which starts its second year Friday, May 28.

Third Street will be closed to traffic throughout the weekends so diners can enjoy their meals and, at some sites, listen to music.

Dine Out(side) will run Friday through Sunday through late September. Thursday evening dining will be added from July 4 to Labor Day.

Dave Rucklos, manager of the McMinnville Downtown Association, said community members as well as restaurant owners lobbied for Dine Out(side) to continue this summer.

“People loved it,” Rucklos said.

He said it had a very successful run during 2020, when it was started to help businesses restricted by coronavirus pandemic regulations limiting indoor dining. Now many restaurants have reopened their dining rooms, but are eager to welcome al fresco customers, as well.

More than 30 restaurants and wine tasting rooms located between Baker and Galloway streets will participate this year, compared to 23 last year. Some will offer dinners only; others will serve breakfast or lunch, as well. Many will pour wine or beer to go with meals.

Last year, Rucklos estimated, about 600 to 700 people dined out each weekend.This year, there may be even more as travel restrictions are easing, so visitors may join locals on Third Street.

Some other businesses and organizations also will join Dine Out(side). Some stores are planning special offerings, for instance. And Gallery Theater has scheduled a series of Thursday night music events on Ford Street during July.

For more information, call MDA, at 503-472-3605.

More outdoors

McMinnville Grange now has an outdoor stage, with concerts planned on Friday nights and event rentals offered, as well.

The Jefferson Parks Band plays from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays. Admission is $7 to the public and $5 to Grange members.

Line dancing lessons will be offered on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The Tuesday lessons with Steve Manners start at 6 p.m. and cost $4 each. Saturday lessons with Sarah Myers start at 2:30 p.m.

The Grange, located at 1700 Old Sheridan Road at the southwest edge of McMinnville, also hosts a farmers’ market on Saturdays. Booths offering produce, meat, eggs, baked goods, tool sharpening and crafts are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly.

For more information about rentals and activities, go to the McMinnville Grange Facebook page.

Jam shop closes

Republic of Jam in Carlton is closing its retail shop as of Sunday, May 21.

Staff members cited the coronavirus pandemic as a main reason for the decision. It has led to a decline in tourism and to financial strain, they said.

In addition, the owner is battling cancer.

Staff members said Republic of Jam will continue to create wholesale products. Its jams will be available in some local shops and will continue to be used in drinks at bars and restaurants.

The Republic of Jam website will be revamped so customers can place orders.

The Carlton shop is holding a 25% off sale this weekend before closing the doors.

Farmstand guide

Roadside farm stands, u-pick fields and farms hosting events are listed on the Oregon’s Bounty website, hosted by the Oregon Farm Bureau.

The searchable guide can be found at OregonFB.org/oregonsbounty. It includes information about 260 family farms that sell food and foliage directly to the public.

Users can search for specific products, such as honey or blueberries, or search within a specific region.

Printed copies also are available. Email your mailing address to annemarie@oregonfb.org.

Labor forces

Oregon’s unemployment rate remained at 6% in April, the same as in March, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

But “underlying labor force dynamics continue shifting,” said Gail Krumenauer, state employment economist. “April marked the first month since the pandemic recession started that those experiencing permanent job losses were the largest group of laid off Oregonians.”

Krumenauer said long-term unemployment also has reached its highest point in nine years.

In 2020, unemployment reached a high of 13.2%, but it has been declining since then, leveling off at 6%. The U.S. unemployment also was at 6% in March, but rose to 6.1% in April.

In Oregon, hiring for nonfarm payroll employment has gained an averages of 14,000 jobs a month in 2021. In April, though, it grew by only 2,200.

Gains were concentrated in government and leisure and hospitality. Job declines were seen in manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, utilities and retail trade.

Chamber Greeters

Alliance Services will be featured in the Chamber Greeters program on Friday, May 28.

Greeters will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds. For more information, go to the Chamber website, mcminnville.org.

The Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Greeters program May 28 will feature the Newberg Boat Club. The program will run from 8 to 9 a.m. For more information, go to www.chehalemvalley.org.

Refurbished store

Crush2Cellar and ETS Laboratories have revamped the building they share at 214 W. Hancock St. in Newberg.

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, the store sells a full range of winery supplies, from yeast and nutrients to cleaning and cellar supplies and lab equipment. The lab offers testing and analysis.

The building updates were needed after a car wreck. On Oct. 4, 2020, a driver crashed a car through the front of the store.

Both businesses remained open through the six-month repair and renovation project.

The revamped store features fresh paint and a new facade, additional square footage and wider aisles, and a coffee lounge for meetings and waiting.

C2C is owned by Terry Sherwood, a 25-year veteran of the wine industry. ETS Labs also offers analytical services in Washington and California.

For more information about C2C, go to crush2cellar.com or call 503-537-1151. To reach ETS Laboratories, go to visitetslabs.com or call 503-537-6245.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.