By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • March 12, 2020 Tweet

Along the Street: Chamber of Commerce's Italy trip still planned

Plans for a group trip to Italy sponsored by the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce remained unchanged even though the entire country is under quarantine because of the coronavirus.

Gioia Goodrum, president of the chamber, said the trip is scheduled for October, and coronavirus may no longer be a health concern at that point.

“We haven’t had any discussion about canceling the trip,” Goodrum said. “It’s too far out. It’s six months. The company we’ve been working with hasn’t called to say anything about changing the trip.”

The trip is to begin Tuesday, Oct. 27, and includes visits to Florence, Pisa, Siena and San Gimignano, with an optional two-night stay in Rome.

Tickets start at $2,999 if purchased by March 31.

Kickoff event nixed

A meeting to organize the McMinnville Area Chamber’s annual Lemonade Day has been canceled.

Only the March 14 organizational meeting has been canceled. Lemonade Day itself remains scheduled for Saturday, May 2.

For the past six years, young people in the McMinnville area have set up lemonade stands on local streets to learn about business. Traditionally, the event draws at least 200 young participants who learn about everything from signage to marketing to inventory.

For more information, call 503-472-6196.

Books delivered

Starting next week, employees at Third Street Books in McMinnville will personally deliver books to customers from 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the 97128 zip code.

Store owner Sylla McClellan said the books will be wrapped in bags and left on front doors. Orders must be received by 1 p.m. for same-day delivery of books in stock.

Books that are not in stock will go out the next delivery day after they have been received. All home-delivery orders must be prepaid. For more information or to place an order, call 503-472-7786.

Change in ownership

David Price is the new owner of McMinnville’s Honda dealership at 8515 N.E. Oak Road.

He took over the business Jan. 31 from Keith Haggerty, who owned the dealership for the past 10 years. Formerly called McMinnville Honda, the business is now Price Honda McMinnville.

Price also owns Ford dealerships in Port Angeles, Washington, and Turlock, California. Todd Garrison, the general manager of the McMinnville dealership, said Price and his family plan to move to McMinnville.

“It’s truly going to be owned by a local person who lives in McMinnville,” Garrison said. “He’ll be a good owner for the community.”

Faulk leaving

Kyle Faulk, vice president and manager of Citizens Bank in McMinnville, is leaving his position to move to Idaho where his wife Jodie Faulk has accepted a job in the athletic department of Boise State University.

Faulk was named McMinnville Junior Citizen in 2015 and served as the president of the McMinnville Downtown Association from 2014 to 2016. He has worked at Citizens Bank since 2011.

Jodie Faulk is an instructor in the athletic department at Linfield College.

“It’s been great,” Kyle Faulk said of his time in McMinnville. “We’ve enjoyed the people and enjoyed being part of the community.”

Longtime local banker Jon Johnson, who has worked at Citizens Bank for several years, will replace Faulk.

Meet the new guy

Dave Rucklos, the new executive director of the McMinnville Downtown Association, invites people to meet him from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays at The Community Plate, 315 N.E. Third St.

“I would love to get to know you, your story and share my background and history,” Rucklos said. “Just look for the bald guy when you stop by.”

Titanic cuisine

First-class passengers feasted upon such delicacies as pâté de foie gras, peaches in chartreuse jelly and Waldorf pudding. Then the ship they were on hit an iceberg, and most of the first-class passengers on the Titanic died.

Curious about their last meal?

Restaurateurs at The Painted Lady in Newberg are wrapping up the fifth year of their Wednesday night Experimental Dinner Series on March 25 with a nod to the last first-class meal on the Titanic, which sank in 1912.

Before that final meal, diners can experience Spa Cuisine on March 18.

The restaurant is at 201 S. College St. For reservations and dinner times, call 503-538-3850.

Greeters

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a greeters event from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Mezcal Sabores de Mexico, 1208 S.E. Baker St.

The Chehalem Valley Area Chamber of Commerce in Newberg has scheduled a greeters event from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 20, at First Federal Savings & Loan, 121 N. Edwards St., Newberg.

Items for Along the Street can be sent to Tom Henderson, the News-Register’s business editor, at thenderson@newsregister.com or 503-687-1272.