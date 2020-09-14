Alma Fay Fitzgerald 1934 - 2020

Alma Fay Fitzgerald, 85, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died Monday, September 14, 2020, in McMinnville. She was born November 27, 1934.

Survivors include sons, William David Fitzgerald and Larry Dean Fitzgerald; and daughter-in-law, Donna Fitzgerald.

Viewing will be from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A graveside service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, in the Dallas Cemetery.