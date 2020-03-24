Allen Springer injured by gunshot

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
BOC
Dear Jeb, Ossie and Steve,
When I was told of former commissioner Allen Springer’s injuries by a close friend of his family on Sunday afternoon I was saddened and began to hope and pray for his recovery and for his family.
When I read your front page story on Allen my heart sank again. I immediately thought of the meeting several years ago at your office where our former HHS Director Silas Halloran- Steiner and I visited with you about the importance of sensitivity surrounding the coverage of stories of suicide or suspected suicides. At that meeting Mr. Halloran- Steiner suggested you agree to a contract of sorts not to report on such events. I held a different view and was not in favor of asking the News Register to sign it. I held that media ought to make their own decisions based on their own code of conduct and responsibility to the community. At that meeting you agreed that sensitivity was paramount.
Our HHS team has worked to reduce the numbers of suicide attempts with aggressive programs and therapies and outreach programs.
I have spoken to therapists here who have literally saved lives precariously close to completing acts born of their desperation.
I sit on the Yamhill County Mental Health and Developmental Disability Advisory Board with members of our community who represent the very population we try so hard to serve.
.
Suicides are occurring more and more frequently and we know that those tragedies can sometimes result in others’ copying that behavior.
I never thought I’d be writing to you to about something so painfully egregious as your coverage of this story. And if the very coverage itself wasn’t in poor taste, there was a mean-spiritedness about it that was shocking.
This is a new low for your paper.
I ask others to pray for Allen and his family and resist the temptation to gossip and speculate.
Mary Starrett
Yamhill County Commissioner
Kmosi
I strongly second Commissioner Starret's sentiments. Why on earth would you highlight a persons suicide?
Allen's parents where like my grandparents growing up. I am so glad they are not around to see you throw Allen's personal struggles on your front page. How distasteful!
Allen has a wife and childern that are no doubt overwhelmed with grief and worry. This is the last thing they need. Please reconsider publishing about any future suicide attempts, and a public apology sure seems fitting.
Kim Mosiman
kstearns
The News Register did a great disservice to our community by sharing this tragedy as they did.
YES... educate about prevention, give out resources!
BUT do NOT make these events news. The family and friends need space and grace to process.
He has a family they deserve no less from us! This is their story to tell in the manon they wish.
You cause undue stress to a generation we are trying to protect right now. His parents were outstanding members of our community. They have many friends still living here and reading your paper. These people woke up this morning to not only hear the latest on the pandemic that has change there daily life BUT also to learned in a very harsh way their friends son had a PRIVATE traumatic event.
My morning started by take a call from one of these friends. This person was worried about others in their circle finding out in the paper. Many of these friend have under lying health issues...
This was not your story to tell! It's the family's!
Grace and space... and a little common curiosity would have gone a lone ways in this situation.
During this time in our history you have the opportunity to educate and build up our community or create stress and fear.
Think before they print!
kstearns
The News Register did a great disservice to our community by sharing this tragedy as they did.
YES... educate about prevention, give out resources!
BUT do NOT make these events news. The family and friends need space and grace to process.
He has a family they deserve no less from us! This is their story to tell in the manon they wish.
You cause undue stress to a generation we are trying to protect right now. His parents were outstanding members of our community. They have many friends still living here and reading your paper. These people woke up this morning to not only hear the latest on the pandemic that has change there daily life BUT also to learned in a very harsh way their friends son had a PRIVATE traumatic event.
My morning started by take a call from one of these friends. This person was worried about others in their circle finding out in the paper. Many of these friend have under lying health issues...
This was not your story to tell! It's the family's!
Grace and space... and a little common curiosity would have gone a lone ways in this situation.
During this time in our history you have the opportunity to educate and build up our community or create stress and fear.
Think before they print!
Christmas has Talons
Whenever I see a story published, in most any other media outlet, regarding someone's death or serious injury, and the cause isn't listed, I generally know it's from one of two things: suicide/suicide attempt, or overdose. Why? Because most outlets have the decency not to put a person's deeply personal struggles into print, especially if it goes against the family's wishes. I can't imagine Kerri wanting her husband's issues brought to light for everyone in Yamhill County to see, as if she didn't have enough of a struggle on her hands already. It is disheartening to see a relatively "small town" paper have such disregard for a person's privacy and dignity. I know Allen and Kerri well. I have campaigned with them, broke bread with them, and fellowshipped with them. Whatever was happening in Allen's life, he is a genuine article--someone who takes time to help others. Both of them are wonderful people. And this? I can't help but think that somewhere in this article past biases are playing a part. If that's true it's not just sad in this case, it's pathetic. The first thing I saw when I opened this page was the Covid-19 banner that dominates our new daily lives, seemingly at the top of every media outlet's webpage, with the words "The [NR] is striving to remain a viable community resource and information partner." Is that what this is? Caring about the community you serve and the ethics of information? Much of the rest of the article avoids speaking ill of him, but at that point it doesn't really matter, does it? You dropped the bomb at the very beginning and now all everyone will see is the action, leaving the family unfairly having to answer because of you. "Striving to remain." It should say "Struggling to remain," because that's really what you mean. Petty things like this are the reason why.
Mudstump
I read this article and assumed that this was an accident...UNTIL I read the comments. I don't think it was the News Register that revealed anything about Mr. Springer....thanks to the comments we now know that something more happened here.
myopinion
Yes Mudstump, same here.
So not only did I learn from the COMMENTS, that this was suicide, but am I'm picking up that he didn't survive? (Also from the COMMENTS)
Mudstump
Mary Starrett, Yamhill County Commissioner - As a county official I'm sure you are privy to information that the general public is not. You just inserted your big foot directly in your mouth. If it wasn't for your passionate letter the general public at large would have never known. Like me many would have just assumed this was a dropped gun or a gun cleaning accident. Now you have provided confirmation that this was an attempted suicide. Remember when you point your finger you have at least three pointed right back at you. Good job blowing this up and making everyone aware of this man's tragedy.
m or s
Strange irony at work. In Starrett's (and others) zeal to berate the NewsRegister staff for reporting personal and hurtful news to readers, she did what she blames the NewsRegister for: relaying personal and hurtful news to NR readers. Sometimes it is best to be quiet, or at least think before speaking.
treefarmer
"Mudstump" and "myopinion" - I was scrolling the comments and thinking about a response, I believe you said it well so I will add an "amen." As mentioned previously, I have been advised that the staff at our N/R has "thick skin." I hope that will remain the case as they read the caustic unwarranted (and in the case of Ms. Sterrett - the IRONIC) commentary. Sure seems beyond ill-considered to blame the messenger.
treefarmer
"Mudstump" and "myopinion" - I was scrolling the comments and thinking about a response, I believe you said it well so I will add an "amen." As mentioned previously, I have been advised that the staff at our N/R has "thick skin." I hope that will remain the case as they read the caustic unwarranted (and in the case of Ms. Sterrett - the IRONIC) commentary. Sure seems beyond ill-considered to blame the messenger.
treefarmer
"m or s" You posted while I was typing....amen to you too!
Kat758
Mudstump, treefarmer, myopinion, and m or s - I agree with all of you. I thought it was a gun accident as well until their confirmations were posted.
DG
Accidental shooting was the only thing to come to my mind until I read Ms. Starrett’s comment. I didn’t think anything of the article until you spoke up.