All-volunteer force is topic of talk

The 50th anniversary of the U.S.’s “all-volunteer force” will be the topic of the Thursday, Aug. 3, McMinnville Band of Brothers meeting.

The organization for veterans meets at 11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the Evergreen Aviation Museum.

Eric Schuck, an economics professor at Linfield University, will speak. He is a captain in the Naval Reserve.

He will talk about the switch from a draft to recruiting volunteers for the armed forces. Fairness of the draft was hotly debated during the Vietnam War, and the change to an all-volunteer force went into effect in 1973.

For more information, send email to bcgrill7@gmail.com.