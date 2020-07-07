Alice Pauline "Polly" Halvorson 1928 - 2020

Alice Pauline "Polly" Halvorson, 92, died from complications due to Stage IV colon cancer on July 7, 2020, at Parkland Assisted Living in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born June 24, 1928, in Odessa, Missouri, to Harry and Maude Wagner. Polly was the youngest of five children: Herb, Louise, Lillie and Charlene.

The family settled in Hillsboro, Oregon, in 1936, and Polly attended Jackson Grade School and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1946. Shortly after graduating, she met Robert "Bob" Halvorson and was instantly smitten. They were married in the Hillsboro Congregational Church on January 22, 1949. The couple had three children, Linda, Rick and Brad. The family enjoyed raising cattle on a 10-acre gentleman's farm in Helvetia, Oregon. Polly spent her career working as an executive secretary/administrative assistant at Tektronix. She was a member of Eastern Star for 65 years and a member of PEO Chapter DO in McMinnville. She and Bob retired and relocated to Lincoln City, Oregon, in 1983.

After she was widowed in 1988, Polly relocated to The Highlands in Tigard, Oregon. In her retirement, she enjoyed golfing, playing cards, hosting luncheons and dinner parties, supporting her OSU Beaver sports teams, and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed working post-retirement as a receptionist at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum. In 2016, Polly moved closer to family and her doctors and settled in the Parkland community in McMinnville.

Polly is survived by her three children and their spouses, Linda and Tim Wahlberg, Rick and Pearl Halvorson and Brad and Gretchen Halvorson; three grandchildren and their spouses, Nicole and Ron Miller, Courtney and Laura Wahlberg and Ryan and Allison Halvorson; and four great-grandchildren, Mason, Adelle, Anika and Nolan.

A service will be held to celebrate her life at 1:00 p.m. July 14, 2020, at Valley Memorial Mausoleum in Hillsboro.

