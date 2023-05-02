Alice June Jones 1923 - 2024

Alice June (Raver) Jones was born in October of 1923, in Oak Park, Illinois, daughter of Dr. Paul J. Raver and Loy (Goss) Raver. Dr. Raver’s work took the family to the Portland area. After graduating from Milwaukie High School, Alice married Alan Jones. In the early 1950s, the young family, now with two children, moved from Portland to McMinnville, Oregon, so that Alan could work as a lineman for City Water & Light, where many years later he was to become manager.

Over the years, Alice enjoyed both her family and friendships that grew through the community groups and activities she participated in. She was an active member of P.E.O. (DO Chapter). She especially enjoyed supporting the Second Winds Community Band. She was an avid supporter of Linfield University’s music and sports' programs and of many other cultural and social organizations in McMinnville. She always found time for baking delicious contributions to family and group gatherings, for gardening, and for taking care of several generations of loyal dogs.

It was her greatest joy to be able to celebrate her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends in October of 2023, where all enjoyed sharing happy memories. Private family services were held after her passing in March of 2024, followed in May by a Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and younger sister. She is survived by her son, Kenneth of Yawata, Japan; daughter, Carolyn Franklin (Dan) of McMinnville; grandchildren, Todd Franklin and Kirsten Lemuri; and great-grandchildren, Tanner and Taylie Franklin and Kalalea Lemuri.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Alice’s cherished friends for their years of love and support, and hopes that her example will encourage others to contribute to the efforts of the many fine organizations working for the betterment of our community in McMinnville.