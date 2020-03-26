Alice Jean (Redmond) Nelson 1920 - 2020

Alice Jean (Redmond) Nelson left us on March 26, 2020, at the age of 99. She was born November 13, 1920, in McMinnville, Oregon. She grew up on the family farm just outside of town and loved working in the fields. She was the middle child of Rosina (Schreiber) and Wesley Redmond. During her eight elementary years she attended a country school across the fields and went on to graduate from McMinnville High School. She was always an honor student. She worked a year before attending Oregon State College in Corvallis, where she received her degree in Pharmacy (one of just a few women).

While attending Oregon State, she met her husband of 72 years, Willard Nelson (deceased). They married shortly after he returned from his service in the Marine Corps during WWII. Their family grew with two daughters, Kathryn Cabe (Gary) and Joyce Beadnell (Rick). She was blessed with four grandsons and eight great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She had many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Alice enjoyed working part time in local pharmacies and dispensing medications at a retirement facility. She loved reading and began keeping a log of every book she read beginning prior to 2000 and ending currently. She must have read hundreds of books. She also enjoyed gardening, socializing, being with family and her church.

Services are pending due to COVID-19. Donations in her name may be made to Tigard United Methodist Church, Habitat for Humanity or Hospice Care of the Northwest.

