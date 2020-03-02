Alice Jane Blakley 1942 - 2020

Alice Jane Blakley passed away March 2, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon, after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones.

She was born December 8, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri. She grew up in California, where she met and married Robert Autery and had five boys. They moved to Oregon in 1974 and lived in Grand Ronde, Willamina and Sheridan. She called McMinnville home for the last 27 years.

Alice married her love, Jim Blakley, on December 7, 2003.

She spent many years working as an in-home healthcare provider. She was passionate about helping others. She loved crafting and spending time with family and friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Romer (1988) and Robert Reedy (1975); step-fathers, Henry Hansman (2012) and Richard Romer (2019); and two brothers, Michael Hansman (1964) and Donald Hansman (2000).

Alice is survived by husband, Jim Blakley; sister, Cathleen Maakstad-Hansman; five sons, Robert Autery ll, Daniel (Susan) Autery, Edward Autery, Jim (Annette) Autery and Lee (Melanie) Autery; seven grandchildren, Michael, Robby, Bryce, Selena, Paige, Madison and Kylie; one great-granddaughter, Jolene; another great-granddaughter due in April; and many wonderful cousins.

Her celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the McMinnville American Legion.