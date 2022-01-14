Alice Earl 1916-2022

Alice May Earl passed away peacefully just 12 days short of her 106th birthday. Her beloved husband, Clyde, preceded her in death in 1997.



Alice was born Jan. 31, 1916, in Lawson, Saskatchewan, Canada, to John J. and Florence Petty Ewen. She came with her family to the United States in 1923. After short stays in Washington and California, they settled in Rickreall, Oregon until 1927 when they made their final move to a farm outside Dayton, Oregon. Alice graduated from McMinnville High School in 1933.



She married Clyde W. Earl June 26, 1936 in McMinnville on her parents' 25th wedding anniversary. She worked at the local glove factory from 1937 to 1941. She was a crew leader for local bean and berry farmers between 1952 and 1960. She worked at Linfield College as a dining room hostess and as a secretary from 1963 to 1968. She and Clyde planted their Dayton farm in filberts in 1970 which have been producing ever since. She always described herself as "a farmer".

She was a member of Junior Matrons (later Mary Matrons) from 1942 until the group disbanded over fifty years later. She was a past member of the First Presbyterian Church.



She was an accomplished artist - her oil paintings grace the walls of many homes. She was an avid reader and sports fan and enjoyed traveling. She loved gardening and tending her songbirds and the many dogs in her life. Her flower and vegetable gardens were a sight to behold. They were just one of the ways she made the world a more beautiful place.

She leaves a legacy of thoughtfulness, generosity, kindness, love of life and memories of an always full cookie jar.



She was predeceased by husband, Clyde, son, James Earl, sister Dorothy Stoller and brother Roy Ewen. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda, and David McKeel, two grandsons, Patrick and Gregory Earl, and three great-grandchildren.



A joint memorial service with her son James Earl will be held on Jan. 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Macy and Son Chapel in McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.