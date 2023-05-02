Alice A. Howell

Alice Ann Howell, age 81, passed away December 31, 2023, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born February 19, 1942, to Corwin Ellis and Ruth (Connor) Beery in La Grande, Oregon. She attended Eastern Oregon College, then taught school in Beaverton, Salt Lake City, Corona, California, and Lennox, California.

Alice met and married Charles L. Howell in Salt Lake City in 1966. While she taught in California, Charles attended university. In 1971, they traveled from California through Florida and Maine to Oregon, where they settled in McMinnville. They operated Dave’s Trophy Shop for 23 years.

Alice worked for McMinnville Water & Light for 27 years before retiring. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church and Gallery Theater.

Though involved in many crafts, Alice had a special interest in Bobbin Lace and was known as “McMinnville’s Lace Lady.” Her lace has been in exhibits in nine countries around the world. One year, she was the featured artist at Oregon Flock & Fiber Festival.

Alice volunteered for 25 years as a helper at the Yamhill County Fair and was Superintendent of Creative Arts for 15 years. She enjoyed many fiber arts, woodworking, gardening, quilting, and traveling.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Charles Beery. She is survived by a brother, Walter Beery; nieces; nephews; and many good friends. No services are planned.