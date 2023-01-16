Alene Joyce Peterson 1936 - 2023

Alene Joyce Peterson, our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. She was born October 9, 1936, to Alvin and Helen Williams. She grew up in Sheridan, Oregon, with her three sisters, Phyllis, Virginia and Sarah, and one brother, Kenny. Her family were members of the local Lutheran church. She had wonderful childhood memories of such joy and happiness growing up in a loving Christian home.

On October 6, 1954, she married John Peterson; they had six children, Pamla Veltre, Linda Anderson, George, Danny, Kenny and Mark Peterson.

Alene is survived by her daughter; sons; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, on December 5,1995; daughter, Pamla; and grandchildren, Bobby, Ryan and Valeria.

Alene leaves a legacy as being the most unselfish, giving and loving mother a child could ever ask for. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and friends. A private service was held Saturday, January 21, 2023.